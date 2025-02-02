DC vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 29 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 29 of the ILT20 2024/25 will have Abu Dhabi Knight Riders take on Dubai Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai Capitals have won four games in the season and have lost as many. Their net run-rate of -0.692 could put them in trouble. In their previous game, Capitals took a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of Sharjah Warriorz.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost three in a row and now their chances of reaching the playoffs aren’t in their control. They are at the bottom with six losses and three wins, and are coming off a seven-wicket defeat against Gulf Giants.

DC vs ADKR: Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Adam Rossington, Khalid Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sikandar Raza (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Zahir Khan

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke (wk), Roston Chase, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Khan

DC vs ADKR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured bowlers in the ongoing tournament with batters finding it hard to time the ball. The average batting first score here reads 147 after 12 matches. With nine of those games being won by the chasing sides, you can expect the teams to look to bowl first.

The weather in Dubai should be clear with no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to be around 18 to 22 degree Celsius.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for DC vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

Kyle Mayers (ADKR)

Kyle Mayers has 188 runs in the tournament while picking up six wickets.

Mayers has been inconsistent but his all-round value can’t be ignored.

Sikandar Raza (DC)

Sikandar Raza has managed 127 runs and five wickets in the tournament.

While not at his best, Raza remains a must pick for what he brings to the table.

David Willey (ADKR)

David Willey was sent to bat at number five in the previous game and that increases his fantasy potential.

Willey made 41 runs in that game and took 2 for 17 with the ball.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (DC)

Shai Hope is the second leading run-scorer in the tournament with 379 runs from eight innings at an average of 63 and strike rate of 131.

Hope has hit one century and two half centuries in the season.

Jason Holder (ADKR)

Jason Holder has taken 16 wickets from nine games while scoring 110 runs at a strike rate of 180.

Holder’s dual skill set and form makes him a great captaincy option.

Gulbadin Naib (DC)

Gulbadin Naib is amongst the top captaincy options for his all-round skill set.

Naib has scored 212 runs in the season with two fifties while picking up eight wickets.

DC vs ADKR Player to Avoid

Ibrar Ahmad (ADKR)

Ibrar Ahmad has not picked a wicket in the last four games and can be avoided.

DC vs ADKR Differential Pick

Adam Rossington (DC)

Adam Rossington, who made 37 off 23 in the last game, is picked by only 13% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for DC vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

DC vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ batting just hasn’t clicked while no one except Jason Holder has done well with the ball. Dubai Capitals have Shai Hope, Gulabdin Naib, Adam Rossington and Rovman Powell amongst runs recently. Expect Dubai Capitals to win the match.