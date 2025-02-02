DC vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 29 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 29 of the ILT20 2024/25 will have Abu Dhabi Knight Riders take on Dubai Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Dubai Capitals have won four games in the season and have lost as many. Their net run-rate of -0.692 could put them in trouble. In their previous game, Capitals took a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of Sharjah Warriorz.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost three in a row and now their chances of reaching the playoffs aren’t in their control. They are at the bottom with six losses and three wins, and are coming off a seven-wicket defeat against Gulf Giants.
Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Adam Rossington, Khalid Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sikandar Raza (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Zahir Khan
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke (wk), Roston Chase, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Khan
Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured bowlers in the ongoing tournament with batters finding it hard to time the ball. The average batting first score here reads 147 after 12 matches. With nine of those games being won by the chasing sides, you can expect the teams to look to bowl first.
The weather in Dubai should be clear with no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to be around 18 to 22 degree Celsius.
Kyle Mayers (ADKR)
Sikandar Raza (DC)
David Willey (ADKR)
Shai Hope (DC)
Jason Holder (ADKR)
Gulbadin Naib (DC)
Ibrar Ahmad (ADKR)
Adam Rossington (DC)
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ batting just hasn’t clicked while no one except Jason Holder has done well with the ball. Dubai Capitals have Shai Hope, Gulabdin Naib, Adam Rossington and Rovman Powell amongst runs recently. Expect Dubai Capitals to win the match.