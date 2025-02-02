3 Left-Arm Quicks in Red-Hot Form in Franchise Cricket Ahead of IPL 2025 ft. Fazalhaq Farooqi

Some pacers have already found their form before the tournament and are performing impressively in other leagues and tournaments.

IPL 2025 kicks off in less than two months, and every team will have star players this season. All ten teams feature well-known players eager to prove themselves. With the ball, left-arm fast bowlers will be looking to make an impact in the tournament. The left arm pacers have always done well in the IPL, especially during the powerplay.

Let’s take a look at four left arm fast bowlers who are in top form in franchise cricket ahead of IPL 2025.

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen has been bought for INR 7 crore by the Punjab Kings in the IPL auction. Currently playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 2025, he has been in some mighty good form with both bat and ball.

With the ball, he has taken 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 15.80 and an economy of 6.40, while he has also chipped in with the bat with a total of 176 runs at an average of 25.14.

Lately, Marco Jansen has proven to be a utility asset for the teams he is playing for by his ability to contribute in all departments. He has been crucial in taking Sunrisers Eastern Cape into the playoffs of SA20 2025. In the upcoming season of IPL, he is going to play the same role for Punjab Kings.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi was sold for INR 2 crore to Rajasthan Royals. Currently, he is playing in ILT20 for MI Emirates and has been in great form. So far, he has picked 19 wickets in 9 matches with an average of 13.94 and an economy of 7.68, which makes him the leading wicket taker of the tournament.

He has this great ability to take wickets in the powerplay. In the coming season of the IPL, he may have to start from the bench for Rajasthan Royals but this kind of performance is making a strong case for his promotion to the playing eleven.

Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 2.80 crore. He performed very well in the Big Bash League 2024-25, where he played only seven matches but took 13 wickets at an average of 19.21 and an economy of 7.55.

Before this, Spencer also did well in the series against Pakistan, where he took eight wickets in three matches and was declared Player of the Series. With Mitchell Starc now sold to Delhi Capitals, KKR will be expecting Spencer Johnson to come up with the same kind of performances that Starc had given them last season.

