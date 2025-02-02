4 Multi-Skilled Players Pushing Their Case As Injury Replacements For IPL 2025 Ft. Former RCB Talent

In T20 cricket, there's a high demand for players with multiple skills due to the balance they bring. We take a look at four such players who could come into IPL 2025 as replacements.

With the 2025 edition of Indian Premier League less than two months away, franchises will keep their fingers crossed for their players to remain fit heading into a busy schedule. The Champions Trophy is lined up in two weeks time, and in a competition where players are giving their all for an ICC trophy, injuries tend to occur.

However, as the saying goes, one’s loss is another’s gain. All-rounders are generally the most sought after in the shorter format as they help balance the side and give more options to the captain. In case, IPL franchises need late replacements in the IPL 2025, here are four multi-skilled players they can consider.

Mitchell Owen

Two months back, Mitchell Owen would not have thought he’d be the hottest property in T20 cricket but such is the impact of his performance in the recently concluded Big Bash League. Owen was the driving force behind Hobart Hurricanes breaking their trophy jinx in the BBL.

EQUAL-FASTEST BBL HUNDRED 😱



Mitch Owen has just brought up a BBL century off 39 balls! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/sZGbD0Umdh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2025

Mitch Owen was the top run-getter in the tournament with 452 runs at an average of 45 while striking at an incredible 203. He smashed two centuries, including a stunning 108 off 42 in the final versus Sydney Thunder. Owen also picked three wickets in three innings with his seam bowling.

On the back of this, Owen earned himself a Paarl Royals call-up in the SA20 as Joe Root’s replacement. An opening batter who strikes big and can do decent seam bowling is a skill set IPL teams would love to have.

Kyle Mayers

On his day, Kyle Mayers can obliterate bowlers but consistency has been a major concern for him. But he is a decent bowler with an ability to swing the new ball, making him an appealing package in franchise cricket.

Mayers was part of Lucknow Super Giants in the previous two seasons. He played 13 matches in 2023, amassing 379 runs at 29 average and 144 strike rate. He is currently playing for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20, where he has scored 188 runs at 135 strike rate and picked six wickets.

George Linde

George Linde has been a key player for MI Cape Town in the ongoing SA20 with his all-round skill set. He has scored 111 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 150 and has picked six scalps at 6.19 rpo. In December, Linde struck 48 off 24 against Pakistan and bagged 4 for 21 with the ball.

Linde is a quality left-arm orthodox spinner and can bat in the middle order or lower order, adept at hitting sixes with ease. A player like him could be a great addition to any side in IPL 2025.

Michael Bracewell

Former RCB all-rounder Michael Bracewell suffered an Achilles injury in June 2023, which ruled him out of the ODI World Cup and sidelined him for months. That took a hit to his stocks and went unsold in the 2025 auction held in November.

However, Bracewell has a huge potential as an all-rounder and could be a big asset in Indian conditions. He had a pretty good campaign for Wellington in the Super Smash, scoring 172 runs at an average of 34 and strike rate of 185. He also picked seven wickets with best figures of 4 for 31.