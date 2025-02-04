Champions Trophy 2025 on the Cards? India Includes T20I Star as a Late Addition for England ODIs

The spinner was outstanding in the T20I series against England taking 14 wickets across five matches including a five wicket haul in Rajkot.

According to TOI, Varun Chakaravarthy has reportedly joined India’s ODI squad in Nagpur for a short camp ahead of the three match series against England starting on February 6. Rohit Sharma and his team have reached Nagpur for final preparations and Varun’s inclusion adds an interesting element to the squad.

The spinner was outstanding in the T20I series against England taking 14 wickets across five matches including a five wicket haul in Rajkot. However there has been no official confirmation regarding his role in the camp whether he is there just for net practice or if he will be part of the ODI squad.

Although Varun has not yet played an ODI for India he has experience in List A cricket having represented Tamil Nadu in domestic tournaments. His last appearance was in the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year where he impressed with a five wicket haul against Rajasthan in the preliminary quarter final in Vadodara.

ALSO READ:

Ashwin Backs Varun for Champions Trophy Spot

Speaking on his youtube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin believes there is a possibility that Varun Chakaravarthy could still make it to India’s Champions Trophy squad. He stated that the current squads announced by teams are only provisional, leaving room for potential changes.

Ashwin suggested that Varun might be included in the ODI squad for the England series as a way to test him before making a final decision for the Champions Trophy. He acknowledged that selecting Varun directly for the major tournament would be a tough call since he has not played ODIs yet, but giving him a chance in the upcoming series could be a step in that direction.

“I have a feeling that Varun might get a chance to play in the ODI series between India and England. I don’t think it’s an easy call to take him directly to the Champions Trophy. He has not played ODIs. I have a feeling they will give him a chance in the India vs England ODI series,” Ashwin said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.