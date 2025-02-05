No Update On Jasprit Bumrah: Is The India Pacer On Track for Champions Trophy 2025?

Jasprit Bumrah's name has been missing from the latest updated Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against England.

Star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah’s name has been missing from the latest updated Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against England. The first match of the three-match ODI series will be played at Nagpur on February 6.

The star speedster had suffered from back spasms during the last Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney and didn’t bowl in the final innings of the Test that Australia won by six wickets. Since then, Bumrah has been in a race against time to be fit for the Champions Trophy.

Ajit Agarkar had said that the update on Jasprit Bumrah would come before the ODIs

Indian team chief sector Ajit Agarkar had mentioned that Jasprit Bumrah would be monitored by the BCCI medical team for the extent of his back injury and that he would be hopefully fit for the final ODI against England before the all-important Champions Trophy.

“With Bumrah, we are waiting to hear about his fitness and when he’s likely to be available,” Agarkar had said while announcing the squad for the England ODI series and Champions Trophy. “At the moment I don’t think he is likely to be fit for the first couple of games (ODIs vs England) at least from what we gather. We will probably hear more in the next week or so about his fitness.”

ALSO READ:

Will Jasprit Bumrah be fit in time for the Champions Trophy?

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the final updated Indian squad for the ODI series against England has raised concerns among fans about his potential availability for the Champions Trophy. Only time will tell whether he would be fit in time for the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, star spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been added to the ODI squad after having a stellar T20I series.

India’s updated squad for ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.