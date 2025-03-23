Ishan Kishan Credits SRH Skipper Pat Cummins After 45-Ball Hundred in IPL 2025 Clash vs RR

The Mumbai Indians and Indian team reject made a strong statement with his explosive batting.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) recruit Ishan Kishan made his debut in the Orange jersey in style, slamming an explosive century in the ongoing SRH vs RR match.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Indian team reject made a strong statement with a 45-ball ton, that comprised a stunning 11 fours and six maximums.

Speaking after his knock, Ishan credited SRH skipper Pat Cummins for giving him the freedom to express himself in the middle without any pressure.

Ishan said during the mid-innings break, “Hats off to Pat Cummins. He’s given freedom to everyone in the team, it doesn’t matter if we score a hundred or get out on a duck”.

Ishan Kishan gives a strong response to Indian selectors with century

Ishan Kishan, who was dropped from BCCI’s Central Contract let his bat do the talking today against the Royals. Kishan fell down the pecking order after the 2023 ODI World Cup when he opted for rest for personal reasons. He was eventually left out of the contracts when he opted out of playing domestic cricket too. Nevertheless, Ishan is back in a new avatar and he looks like he has a point to prove to the national selectors.

Speaking about the match, Ishan’s (106* off 47) and Head’s (67 off 31) fireworks propelled SRH to post a towering total of 286 for 6 in 20 overs, the second-highest total in the history of the tournament. Incidentally, SRH shattered their own record of 277 for 3 against Mumbai Indians last year.

At the time of writing this report, the RR have begun their chase and are currently struggling. The Royals scoreboard read 50 for 3 in 4.1 overs with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel currently batting at the crease.

