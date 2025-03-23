News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
SRH Debutant Ishan Kishan Puts IPL 2025 Teams on Alert With 45 Balls Hundred Rajasthan Royals
social-reactions
Last updated: March 23, 2025

‘The Forgotten Man’: SRH Debutant Ishan Kishan Puts IPL 2025 Teams on Alert With 45 Ball Hundred vs Rajasthan Royals

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Kishan proved his worth in his first game itself.

SRH Debutant Ishan Kishan Puts IPL 2025 Teams on Alert With 45 Balls Hundred Rajasthan Royals

Ishan Kishan made a strong impact in his first match for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. Playing against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, he showed his big-hitting skills and scored a century on his debut for SRH.

Kishan, who hasn’t played for India for quite some time and doesn’t have a central contract, was released by Mumbai Indians before this season. He had played seven seasons for MI, but they let him go after IPL 2024. In the last season, Kishan scored 320 runs in 14 matches, but it was not enough to keep his place in the team.

Ishan Kishan Makes an Instant Impact for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad saw his talent and bought him for INR 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Kishan proved his worth in his first game itself. He scored an unbeaten 106 runs from just 47 balls. His innings included 11 fours and six sixes. He played with a remarkable strike rate of 216.13. Kishan joined the other SRH batters in smashing the Rajasthan Royals bowlers all over the ground.

ALSO READ:

The fans were extremely pleased to watch Kishan perform so well once again. People believe that this may be his best season in the IPL and a great opportunity for him to make a comeback strongly. His excellent batting against Rajasthan Royals must have caught the attention of other teams as well. If he continues performing like this, Kishan may prove to be an extremely valuable player for Sunrisers Hyderabad this year.

Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted to Ishan Kishan’s innings.

Here are some fans reactions

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL
IPL 2025
Ishan Kishan
SRH

Related posts

‘He Fixes Big Issues for RCB’ – RCB Fans on Cloud 9 With Young Prodigy Set To Join Franchise for IPL 2025 As Injury Replacement

‘He Fixes Big Issues for RCB’ – RCB Fans on Cloud 9 With Young Prodigy Set To Join Franchise for IPL 2025 As Injury Replacement

March 7, 2025
Sagar Paul

‘KKR Quota’ – Fans React As Arshdeep Singh Misses Pakistan Clash, Continues to Sit Out in Champions Trophy 2025

Arshdeep Singh not included in India's Playing XI against Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.
February 23, 2025
Disha Asrani
Hardik Pandya scored 40 runs in 35 deliveries, including one boundary and two maximums, at a strike rate of 114.29.

‘Wonderful Test Knock’ – Fans React As Hardik Pandya Plays a Match-Losing Knock Against England in Rajkot

He scored 40 runs in 35 deliveries, including one boundary and two maximums, at a strike rate of 114.29.
January 28, 2025
Darpan Jain
Harry Brook, undone by the Indian tweaker Varun Chakravarthy, blamed smog for the dismissal in Kolkata in first T20I.

‘Stumps Were Placed at Wrong Place Today’ – Fans Troll Harry Brook for His ‘Smog’ Comment After Another Dismissal Against Varun Chakravarthy

Despite no issues of smog in Chennai, as he himself accepts, Brook again fell off a googly by Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I.
January 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
Controversial decisions have been aplenty throughout this Border Gavaskar Trophy, and the third umpire has been scrutinised numerous times.

‘Ridiculous Decision’ – Fans Lash Out at Third Umpire After Another Controversial Decision Ruled Washington Sundar Out

The replays showed some murmur on the Snicko, but a gap between the glove and ball was visible from the side-on angle.
January 3, 2025
Darpan Jain
KKR Fans Left Fuming As Venkatesh Iyer Given Out in a Controversial Manner in SMAT Final

KKR Fans Left Fuming As Venkatesh Iyer Given Out in a Controversial Manner in SMAT Final

The incident becomes even more intriguing for KKR fans, as both Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer are part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.
December 15, 2024
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.