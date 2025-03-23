‘The Forgotten Man’: SRH Debutant Ishan Kishan Puts IPL 2025 Teams on Alert With 45 Ball Hundred vs Rajasthan Royals

Kishan proved his worth in his first game itself.
Ishan Kishan made a strong impact in his first match for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. Playing against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, he showed his big-hitting skills and scored a century on his debut for SRH.
Kishan, who hasn’t played for India for quite some time and doesn’t have a central contract, was released by Mumbai Indians before this season. He had played seven seasons for MI, but they let him go after IPL 2024. In the last season, Kishan scored 320 runs in 14 matches, but it was not enough to keep his place in the team.
Sunrisers Hyderabad saw his talent and bought him for INR 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Kishan proved his worth in his first game itself. He scored an unbeaten 106 runs from just 47 balls. His innings included 11 fours and six sixes. He played with a remarkable strike rate of 216.13. Kishan joined the other SRH batters in smashing the Rajasthan Royals bowlers all over the ground.
The fans were extremely pleased to watch Kishan perform so well once again. People believe that this may be his best season in the IPL and a great opportunity for him to make a comeback strongly. His excellent batting against Rajasthan Royals must have caught the attention of other teams as well. If he continues performing like this, Kishan may prove to be an extremely valuable player for Sunrisers Hyderabad this year.
Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted to Ishan Kishan’s innings.
