‘The Forgotten Man’: SRH Debutant Ishan Kishan Puts IPL 2025 Teams on Alert With 45 Ball Hundred vs Rajasthan Royals

Kishan proved his worth in his first game itself.

Ishan Kishan made a strong impact in his first match for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. Playing against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, he showed his big-hitting skills and scored a century on his debut for SRH.

Kishan, who hasn’t played for India for quite some time and doesn’t have a central contract, was released by Mumbai Indians before this season. He had played seven seasons for MI, but they let him go after IPL 2024. In the last season, Kishan scored 320 runs in 14 matches, but it was not enough to keep his place in the team.

Ishan Kishan Makes an Instant Impact for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad saw his talent and bought him for INR 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Kishan proved his worth in his first game itself. He scored an unbeaten 106 runs from just 47 balls. His innings included 11 fours and six sixes. He played with a remarkable strike rate of 216.13. Kishan joined the other SRH batters in smashing the Rajasthan Royals bowlers all over the ground.

The fans were extremely pleased to watch Kishan perform so well once again. People believe that this may be his best season in the IPL and a great opportunity for him to make a comeback strongly. His excellent batting against Rajasthan Royals must have caught the attention of other teams as well. If he continues performing like this, Kishan may prove to be an extremely valuable player for Sunrisers Hyderabad this year.

Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted to Ishan Kishan’s innings.

Here are some fans reactions

FIRST CENTURY IN TATA IPL 2025

POCKET DYNAMIC ISHAN KISHAN 🥵 pic.twitter.com/RGM6NrdqhH — V 🧃 (@Pandu31975764) March 23, 2025

THE CELEBRATION OF ISHAN KISHAN AFTER COMPLETED HUNDRED..!! 🤯



– He knows values of this hundred. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3EBzqrfeeP — Being Human (@BhttDNSH100) March 23, 2025

Ishan Kishan from getting removed from the BCCI contract to working hard in the domestic circuit to now hitting an IPL century on SRH debut.



– This is one of the finest comebacks! 🫡#SRHvsRR #srhvsrr #IPL2025 #IPL #ipl #IshanKishan #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/CuZvffkCpc — Harsh (@Harshsuthar119) March 23, 2025

Ishan Kishan didn’t just score a century… he wrote a horror story for the bowlers! #IshanKishan #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/XMtvGe91Zp — 𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗚🩺 (@CV_Med4U) March 23, 2025

THIS IS THE COMEBACK FOR AGES 🧡



-Take a bow, Ishan Kishan..!!! pic.twitter.com/k9rlRG43RG — ★ (@ramanpreetcor_9) March 23, 2025

Ishan Kishan became the first batsman to score a hundred while making his debut for SRH. Ishan completed his hundred in 45 balls. ♥️🫡 pic.twitter.com/jr64UmS0eG — Gurlabh Singh (@Gurlabh91001251) March 23, 2025

No BCCI Contract, tough times, grinded hard in domestics and now making it big in IPL 👑



– THIS IS ISHAN KISHAN…!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MEypfBWvaQ — CricBharatArmy🇮🇳 (@CricoBharatArmy) March 23, 2025

Ishan Kishan in IPL:



For MI – 89 matches 0 centuries

For SRH – Century on debut.#IPL2025 #ishankishan #BigUpdate pic.twitter.com/rEZVob45cC — Jitendra Kumar (@jitenda60203698) March 23, 2025

Ishan Kishan is the perfect example of how leaving a toxic work environment can do wonders for your career. — Stoner_batman (@Sswapnil2) March 23, 2025

Kishan proving why he is still the best WK batter in India in the white ball format. This season of the IPL will end up as his best IPL season.#IshanKishan #IPL2025 #SRHvRR — ऋषि यादव🇮🇳 (@teekha_sauce) March 23, 2025

Ishan Kishan is the best buy of ipl 2025

By Kavya maran . #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/NdGEKlY5Gw — Digvijay patil (@MiiDiguuu) March 23, 2025

