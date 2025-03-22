Meet Prince Yadav: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Pace Sensation for IPL 2025 Who Guided Delhi To SMAT Semifinals In Debut Season

The youngster has been making waves in the domestic circuit ahead of IPL 2025

Over the last decade and half, India has developed its system in such a way that there will be no dearth of fast-bowling options for the national team at every level. These talents are then brought into the limelight with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and given the chance to prove themselves against the best in the world. Lucknow Super Giants continued this tradition by introducing speed merchant Mayank Yadav and for IPL 2025 they have roped in Prince Yadav of Delhi for INR 30 lakh.

The best part of Prince’s action is that he has a smooth run-up to the crease and powerful release. The 23-year-old can keep his action similar while manipulating the pace of the ball according to the situation. In the Delhi Premier League T20 2024, the youngster had consistently kept his lengths full and executed his plans to perfection.

This nature got him 13 wickets from 10 games for Purani Delhi 6, leading them to the final of the competition.

Acing It For Delhi In SMAT 2024 And VHT

There was promise shown by the youngster as Delhi handed him his senior T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 which followed close after the Delhi Premier League T20. He immediately made an impression in the first two matches against Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir claiming 2-33 and 2-24. Throughout the tournament he kept bowling spells under the economy of 8.5 which helped Delhi wins by comfortable margins in the group matches.

In the quarterfinal clash against Uttar Pradesh Prince the crucial wicket of Rinku Singh which derailed their chase of 194 and then sent back Sameer Rizvi in his spell of 3-36.

His 11 wickets from eight matches at an average of 18.6 and an economy of 7.54 were the tournament highest for Delhi who reached semifinals. Prince’s maiden T20 season with the state team could’ve had a final appearance if not Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar’s whirlwind 66 not out off 29 balls in the semifinals. Prince was at the receiving end of this carnage as Patidar smacked him for two sixes and two boundaries.

After a successful SMAT, Prince stepped up his game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as his T20 numbers were only bettered by his stats in List-A cricket. He went wicketless while conceding 59 runs from his six overs, but went from strength to strength in the games that followed.

Against Madhya Pradesh he bowled a maiden in his eight overs and claimed the key wicket of Subhranshu Senapati in his spell of 2-22 as Delhi exacted revenge for SMAT semifinal loss with a 79-run win. He claimed his List-A of 4-53 against Tripura in the penultimate group match while also bagging five wickets in the games against Bihar and Kerala. Even though Delhi didn’t reach the knockouts, Prince was Delhi’s highest wicket-taker for the second tournament in a row with 11 wickets from six games at an average of 22.

Will Prince Yadav make LSG Playing XI In IPL 2025?

Being captained by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant at Purani Delhi 6 in the Delhi Premier League T20 and now in the IPL with Lucknow Super Giants will be a big learning curve for young Prince. With Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav doubtful for the opening match against Delhi Capitals and the likes of Avesh Khan and Akash Deep still recovering from injuries, Prince will be thrust into deep waters immediately. The season can also turn out to be the big opportunity the youngster has been looking for in his budding career.

