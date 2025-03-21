News
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have suffered a massive blow ahead of IPL 2025 as their leading pacer, Mohsin Khan is ruled out due to an injury.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 21, 2025

Big Blow for LSG as Mohsin Khan Ruled Out of IPL 2025, Snubbed at the Auction, Former CSK Player Set To Lead Pace Attack

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Mohsin picked an ACL injury, which didn’t allow him to play any cricket in the last three months, and when he resumed bowling in the LSG nets, he had a calf strain.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have suffered a massive blow ahead of IPL 2025 as their leading pacer, Mohsin Khan is ruled out due to an injury.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have suffered a massive blow ahead of IPL 2025 as their leading pacer, Mohsin Khan is ruled out due to an injury. Mohsin picked an ACL injury, which didn’t allow him to play any cricket in the last three months, and when he resumed bowling in the LSG nets, he had a calf strain.

According to the Times of India, LSG will replace him with Shardul Thakur, who has been spotted working with the group in the camp. Shardul kept his base price at INR 2 crore and was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

The all-rounder will travel with the LSG team to Visakhapatnam for their first game against the Delhi Capitals (DC). An official confirmation will be made soon, and Shardul will lead the pace attack in the opening fixture.

ALSO READ:

Most LSG pacers, such as Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep, are struggling with injuries and recovering at the Centre of Excellence, which will keep them out of action in the first few matches. Further, after attaining full fitness, Avesh Khan hasn’t linked with the squad yet, and his availability for the first game is uncertain.

How will an injury to Mohsin Khan derail LSG’s plans in IPL 2025?

Lucknow Super Giants retained Mohsin Khan ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, putting massive faith in his abilities. He is a left-arm pacer who was supposed to bowl with the new ball in the powerplay and get early wickets.

Further, he would also have bowled in the back end of the innings since he has a few good slower ones and decent control over his yorkers. However, none of that is possible now that Mohsin won’t feature due to an injury, making LSG’s bowling attack feeble.

LSG made a massive mistake in the IPL 2025 auction by picking an Indian-heavy pace attack and choosing players who are always injury-prone. Most of their bowlers had hardly played enough cricket and mostly spent time in the NCA and CoE.

Their batting unit is already shaky and vulnerable, and injuries to their lead pacers won’t help. LSG hope their main speedsters regain full fitness as soon as possible and do the heavy lifting for the team.

IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Mohsin Khan

