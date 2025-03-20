BCCI Eliminates Subjective Element in Wide-Ball Decisions With THIS Solution for IPL 2025

The decision was taken in an all IPL captains' meet in Mumbai.

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), the BCCI invited all ten team captains earlier today (March 20) for a meeting in Mumbai.

The meeting witnessed a few key decisions taken for the new edition with one of them regarding wide-balls.

While BCCI confirmed that wides outside off stump and over the head of the batter will be adjudicated using Hawk-Eye technology, the apex board also ensured to eliminate the subjective element in deciding wides.

It is understood that the wide guideline, which is usually marked in blue will move accordingly with the batter.

For perspective, if a left-handed batter shifts one foot to their left outside the off-stump, the wide guideline will adjust by the same distance and will be used to determine whether a delivery is wide.

How will the Hawk-Eye technology work in moving the wide guidelines in IPL 2025?

Hawk-Eye technology will automatically measure both the batter’s movement and the corresponding shift in the guideline. The TV umpire will have access to this information on their screen and will decide if the delivery is wide based on whether the ball pitches inside or outside the adjusted guideline.

These measurements will not be displayed on the broadcast and will remain visible only to the TV umpire. The white-marked return crease will remain unchanged. Additionally, this new system will not apply to leg-side wides. With just days left for the season to start now, it remains to be seen how these new guidelines will affect the decision of team captains opting for wide reviews.

The IPL 2025 season will kickstart on Saturday (March 22) with a match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens.

