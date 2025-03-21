Meet Yudhvir Singh Charak: The Former LSG Pacer Set To Push for a Spot in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI in IPL 2025

Before IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) showed interest in him, buying him for INR 35 Lakh.

There’s something about Jammu and Kashmir and their fast bowlers making an immediate impact. Several exciting speedsters have arrived at the IPL stage and showcased their pace and unique expertise. Among them is 27-year-old Yudhvir Singh Charak from Jammu.

His journey has been like every other pacer from this part of the world; working with a limited infrastructure with one big skill in his armour – pace. His raw talent was palpable from a young age, and he soon caught the limelight. Yudhvir started his domestic career with Jammu and Kashmir but moved to Hyderabad for better exposure, and the move turned out correct.

He made his T20 debut for Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2019 and impressed with two wickets. He debuted in Tests the same year for Hyderabad against Punjab but couldn’t make a big impact with the ball. However, he continued honing his skills and soon started churning out consistent performances with the ball.

What does Yudhvir Singh Charak offer?

Not often does an Indian speedster show genuine hit-the-deck skill sets, and when such players come, they are bound to excite everyone. Yudhvir Singh Charak is a genuine speedster who thuds the surface hard and hits high up on the bat. He can easily clock more than 140+ km/h, making him an ideal enforcer for the middle overs.

His height and high release allow him to generate additional bounce, and he can hurry the batters with his pace. He has occasionally shown his hit-the-decks hard skills in IPL but didn’t get enough chances to show more of his expertise. However, the fact that he can do it is enough to include him in the side.

To understand the value of bowlers like Yudhvir, consider this: IPL teams often have to look in the overseas department to find middle-over enforcers. While he is raw, Yudhvir can do the same job without wasting an overseas slot. His natural lengths are short, and he bowls into the body to cramp batters.

Further, he can also be a pinch-hitter who can use the long handle and whack a few deliveries over the boundary. He has a strike rate of 196.03 in T20s and has shown glimpses of his batting expertise in patches in the IPL. Yudhvir is powerful, which helps him clear boundaries without much foot movement, so he provides all-round value.

IPL journey: From Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals

A player is special when Mumbai Indians (MI) scouts recommend him, and the same happened with Yudhvir. With his impressive domestic showings, the lanky pacer was picked by the five-time champions in the IPL 2021 auction for his base price of INR 20 Lakh. Unfortunately, MI had a star-studded bowling lineup, so Yudhvir didn’t get a chance to showcase his skills and remained on the bench.

However, he worked with some of the best in the world, including Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. That helped him improve his skills and become a better T20 bowler with more accuracy and command. The mega auction next year compelled MI to leave him, but a new opportunity opened for him with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

LSG bought him for his base price of INR 20 Lakh in the IPL 2023 auction, and he made his IPL debut in 2023. His maiden IPL outing was impressive, as Yudhvir snared two wickets while conceding only 19 runs in three overs. While LSG lost the fixture, he remained his side’s best bowler and showed enough promise.

He has played five IPL games, taking four wickets at 30.50 runs apiece. Before IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) showed interest in him, buying him for INR 35 Lakh. Given his superior capabilities, RR got him for a low price and can keep him for the whole cycle.

Can Yudhvir Singh Charak find a place in RR’s playing XI in IPL 2025?

Unfortunately, Yudhvir Singh Charak didn’t get to play too many matches for Lucknow Super Giants. Rajasthan Royals also have several quality speedsters, so it will be interesting to see whether he gets chances for them. The choice will be between him and Akash Madhwal for one spot.

RR can prefer him if they want a genuine middle-over speedster who can agitate batters with his cramping lines and lengths. His value will be high on flat surfaces since he can bowl shorter lengths. Batters with even the slightest trouble against hard lengths or high pace will struggle against Yudhvir.

The impact player rule has opened opportunities for such players in the batting and bowling departments. Several unknown but quality cricketers have aced tough roles in the last two seasons. So, Yudhvir will surely be considered in the bowling innings.

Much will depend on how he has been bowling in the nets and whether he is in rhythm. Even if he doesn’t start in the initial phase, Yudhvir will surely get opportunities as the tournament moves. All he would hope for is a consistent run whenever his chance comes.

