Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: How Much Does the India Women Star Player Make in a Year After New BCCI Women’s Contracts?

Smriti Mandhana is not just one of India’s finest women cricketers but also one of the highest-paid athletes in women’s cricket globally. Born on July 18, 1996, in Mumbai and raised in Sangli, Maharashtra, Mandhana’s cricket journey began early, inspired by her father Shrinivas Mandhana and brother Shravan Mandhana, both of whom played the sport at the district level. Smriti Mandhana has a net worth higher than most women’s cricketers and here we discuss her latest pay structure after the BCCI Annual Contracts Announcement for 2024-25.

From those early days in Sangli to captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their maiden WPL title in 2024, Mandhana’s rise has been both consistent and inspiring. With strong performances across formats and increasing visibility through endorsements, she has built a significant net worth and annual income.

Smriti Mandhana Net Worth

As of 2025, Smriti Mandhana’s net worth is estimated between ₹32 to ₹33 crore (approximately USD 4 million). This includes her earnings from the BCCI central contract, Women’s Premier League (WPL) salary, match fees, and brand endorsements. She was retained as a Grade A player in the latest BCCI Annual contracts for 2024-25.

According to reports including Times of India and DNA India, she is currently ranked fourth among the world’s wealthiest female cricketers.

Smriti Mandhana Annual Income Breakdown

Income Source Amount BCCI Annual Contract ₹50 lakh (Grade A) RCB WPL Salary ₹3.4 crore per season Test Match Fee ₹15 lakh per match ODI Match Fee ₹6 lakh per match T20I Match Fee ₹3 lakh per match Brand Endorsements ₹40 lakh to ₹1 crore per brand

Mandhana earns equal match fees as her male counterparts after BCCI’s pay parity announcement, which has significantly boosted her earnings from international fixtures.

Major Achievements and Highlights

Became the first India women’s player to make 10 ODI hundreds.

Led RCB to WPL 2024 title, the franchise’s first championship in women’s cricket.

Bought for ₹3.4 crore in the inaugural WPL Auction – highest bid for any player.

Personal Life & Background

Mandhana lives with her family in Sangli. Her father is a chemical distributor, her mother is a homemaker, and her brother is a banker. Despite both she and her brother being right-handed naturally, they were encouraged by their father to bat left-handed – a trait that helped shape her unique style.

Off the Field: Business & Interests

Mandhana owns a sports-themed café called SM 18 Sports Café in Sangli, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in May 2024. A self-confessed food lover, she once revealed she would’ve been a chef if not a cricketer.

Her go-to cheat meal? Street-side pani puri or sev puri – never homemade.

Smriti Mandhana Brand Endorsements

With 12.1 million Instagram followers, Mandhana is a powerful social media influencer. She endorses major brands such as:

SBI Life

The Leela Hotels

Hyundai

Cadbury Dairy Milk

Maggi

Tata Tea Gold

Herbal Life

A23 Rummy

Her endorsement fees range from ₹40 lakh to ₹1 crore, depending on the brand and campaign.

Smriti Mandhana earns over ₹4 crore annually from cricket contracts alone, with additional income from endorsements and business ventures. With her growing influence as both a player and a leader, she continues to be one of the most valuable figures in Indian women’s cricket.

