Sri Lanka Face Injury Scare As Skipper Chamari Athapaththu Was Stretchered Off In SL-W vs ENG-W Women’s World Cup 2025

The unfortunate event occurred in the sixth over of the hosts' chase in Colombo.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has retired hurt on seven from the ongoing clash of SL-w vs ENG-W in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The unfortunate event occurred in the sixth over of the hosts’ chase in Colombo.

She suffered a hamstring injury just after taking a single in the third ball off Linsey Smith and was stretchered off the field for medical attention.

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka are at 132/5 after 33 overs, while chasing 254 against England, with Nilakshika Silva (10) and Dewmi Vihanga (1) at the crease.

Details of Women’s World Cup 2025

Injury of Captain Chamari Athapaththu Might Concern Sri Lanka

The all-rounder had put up a gritty 43 and also scalped a wicket against co-hosts India in the tournament opener in Guwahati. Following the match, their next fixture against Australia turned out to be a washout. If the captain picks up a serious injury in this stage of the mega ICC event, her absence would surely trouble the side, especially with four more important clashes to go against New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan, respectively, to reach the knock-outs.

But the chance of a major setback might be less as the skipper made her way back onto the pitch after Harshitha Samarawickrama’s dismissal and also added eight more runs before being bowled off a Sophie Ecclestone delivery. Previously, she had also bowled a brilliant five-over spell and conceded just 21 runs at an impressive economy rate of 4.20.

SL-W vs ENG-W in Women’s World Cup 2025

Besides an economical bowling display from captain Athapaththu, pacer Inoka Ranaweera also continued her scorching run of form to snare a three-wicket haul, following up her fierce four-fer against India. However, a commendable bowling effort from Sri Lanka had restricted England to 253/9, but English skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt stole the show with her magnificent 117.

The 33-year-old laced her run-a-ball innings with nine boundaries and two sixes at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Notably, Sciver-Brunt now holds the record for notching up the most centuries in the history of the Women’s ODI World Cup. With five hundreds in 21 Women’s CWC fixtures, she blazed past another English player, Charlotte Edwards, who had achieved the feat with four centuries in 30 matches.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is the next best among the active players and is seated in the third position of the list with a similar stat to Edwards.

