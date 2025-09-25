Strongest New Zealand Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

They won the trophy once in 2000/01.
New Zealand Women, who clinched the T20 World Cup last year, will be hoping to repeat their heroics in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Before they take on some of the best teams in the world, let’s take a look at their team profile, fixtures, and the strongest playing XI.
Captain: Sophie Devine
Coach: Ben Sawyer
Previous Edition: 6th place
New Zealand Women are one-time former champions, having won the title in 2000/01 in home conditions. The golden generation of White Ferns, however, hadn’t won any major trophy until the T20 World Cup last year. They will take confidence from that heading into the ODI World Cup.
New Zealand had a poor campaign in the previous edition, where they finished sixth in the league stage. They managed to win only three games and lost four times.
The White Ferns haven’t played any fifty-over cricket since March, when they hosted Sri Lanka. They won that series by 2-0. In December last year, they hosted Australia and lost all three games. Their overall record in the last two years hasn’t been great, winning seven and losing 11 ODIs.
The veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine will lead New Zealand in the tournament. They will bank on the experience of Devine, Amelia Kerr, and Suzie Bates. NZ do not have any more ODIs before the event in India and Sri Lanka but will play a couple of warm-up games.
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, and Lea Tahuhu.
New Zealand have several weaknesses in both batting and bowling departments heading into this tournament. The lack of fifty-over game-time in the lead up could also be a big concern. White Ferns will have to punch above their weight to get into the semifinals.
