Strongest New Zealand Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

New Zealand Women, who clinched the T20 World Cup last year, will be hoping to repeat their heroics in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Before they take on some of the best teams in the world, let’s take a look at their team profile, fixtures, and the strongest playing XI.

New Zealand – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025

Captain: Sophie Devine

Coach: Ben Sawyer

Previous Edition: 6th place

New Zealand Women are one-time former champions, having won the title in 2000/01 in home conditions. The golden generation of White Ferns, however, hadn’t won any major trophy until the T20 World Cup last year. They will take confidence from that heading into the ODI World Cup.

New Zealand had a poor campaign in the previous edition, where they finished sixth in the league stage. They managed to win only three games and lost four times.

The White Ferns haven’t played any fifty-over cricket since March, when they hosted Sri Lanka. They won that series by 2-0. In December last year, they hosted Australia and lost all three games. Their overall record in the last two years hasn’t been great, winning seven and losing 11 ODIs.

The veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine will lead New Zealand in the tournament. They will bank on the experience of Devine, Amelia Kerr, and Suzie Bates. NZ do not have any more ODIs before the event in India and Sri Lanka but will play a couple of warm-up games.

Our ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 squad, brought to you by our 2000 World Cup winners! 🏆 #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/ZdC5JrGSlT — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) September 10, 2025

New Zealand Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025

October 01 – Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, Indore

October 06 – New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, Indore

October 10 – New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Guwahati

October 14 – New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Colombo

October 18 – New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo

October 23 – India Women vs New Zealand Women, New Mumbai

October 26 – England Women vs New Zealand Women, Visakhapatnam

Full New Zealand Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, and Lea Tahuhu.

Strongest New Zealand Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025

Suzie Bates

Georgia Plimmer

Amelia Kerr

Sophie Devine (c)

Brooke Halliday

Maddy Green

Izzy Gaze (wk)

Jess Kerr

Flora Devonshire

Eden Carson

Lea Tahuhu

Strengths

The experienced trio Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, and Suzie Bates is the biggest strength of New Zealand.

Amelia and Devine offer quality all-round skill set, which will be key for them in this competition.

Weaknesses

Among multiple issues for New Zealand in ODIs, the biggest will be the scoring rate of their top seven. Barring Devine, no one else has a strike rate of over 80 since the start of 2024.

In this same period, none of their batters average 40 in the format, showing batting long has also been a problem.

The spin department will rely heavily on Amelia, with Eden Carson and Flora Devonshire lacking experience in these conditions.

Barring Jess Kerr, their pace bowling options have been expensive or lack experience.

Verdict for New Zealand Women

New Zealand have several weaknesses in both batting and bowling departments heading into this tournament. The lack of fifty-over game-time in the lead up could also be a big concern. White Ferns will have to punch above their weight to get into the semifinals.

