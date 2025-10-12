How India Women Are Using Radha Yadav as a Fielding Weapon Hidden in Plain Sight

She is yet to play her first game in the Women's World Cup 2025.

Radha Yadav continues to be left out of the playing XI, including the high-profile Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against Australia. However, India Women have consistently deployed the potent fielding weapon from the bench.

Details of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

How India are using Radha Yadav in the Women’s World Cup 2025

The left-arm spinner is yet to play her first match in the ongoing ICC event. Instead, Shree Charani is part of the playing combination. However, Radha has made an impact in almost every game off the bench. She is one of the best fielders to have in your team, on the back of some stunning catches. And Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has a trick up her sleeve to use Radha Yadav as a substitute fielder. This way, the 21-year-old has taken part in four out of four matches so far.

While she is not included in the bowling arsenal, Radav has saved runs along the boundary rope. During the Pakistan clash in Colombo, she caught Natalia Pervaiz while tracking back from the backward point. It was a phenomenal and crucial catch as the No.5 batter was looking set at 33 runs. She formed a partnership of 69 runs with Sidra Amin, Pakistan’s highest that evening. Had that partnership worked, the game could’ve slipped away from India’s hands.

In the ongoing defence against the Aussies, Radha was actively seen circling long-on and long-off. She enforced dot balls and didn’t give away easy runs. In the process, Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry couldn’t forge a strong partnership. The pressure kept surmounting as the duo added just 69 runs before the latter was retired hurt at 32.

Amanjot Kaur and Kranti Gaud are handling the pace department, while Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana are similar type of bowlers handling spin.

India Playing XI vs Australia Women

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, and Shree Charani.

ALSO READ:

India’s Chances in the Women’s World Cup 2025

After winning two consecutive games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Women in Blue lost their third clash against South Africa.

Next up, India will be facing England and New Zealand. Their final league stage clash is against Bangladesh.

England Women have stayed unbeaten in three out of three games so far. India will have a tough job in Indore on October 19.

New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh after consecutive losses against Australia and South Africa. The Sophie Devine-led side eye a strong comeback to stay in the top half of the points table.

Looking at the fixtures, India Women need to avoid more than one loss in the remaining matches. They also need to keep up with their NRR to steer clear of last-minute competition with the Proteas and White Ferns.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.