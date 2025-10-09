Why India Bat Richa Ghosh Low at No.8?

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh gave an exemplary display of her sheer power and finishing skills during the match against South Africa today (October 9) in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025.
The 22-year-old blasted a quickfire 77-ball 94 after coming out to bat at No.8 when India were reeling at 102 for 6 by the 26th over and turned around the game to help the co-hosts finish with 251 in 49.5 overs. In the process, she registered the highest score by any batter in that position in World Cups.
In the previous match too against Pakistan, Richa came out to bat in the same position with just five overs left and played the finisher’s role to perfection with a fiery 20-ball 35.
Given her tremendous batting talent, one might presume to make Richa bat higher up the batting order to utilise her better. While No.8 seems really late for a batter of Richa’s stature to come out, given the current team composition and her recent display, it benefits the team incredibly.
While Richa has already shown her finishing abilities before in WPL and India colours, she looks like a whole different beast while batting at No.8.
