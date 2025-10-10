Shubman Gill Survives Massive Injury Scare After Ugly Collision With Tevin Imlach In IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH]

The Indian skipper was running towards the striker's end.

Collision alert! The Indian team have had a brilliant opening day to the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. However, the hosts could have had a nervous end to the day’s play after skipper Shubman Gill survived an injury scare. The Indian captain collided with the West Indies wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, who was receiving a throw from one of his fielders.

The incident occurred on the fifth delivery of the 85th over, as Anderson Phillip bowled on the pads of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed batter flicked it towards mid-wicket, and the ball ricocheted off the fielder towards mid-on. The two batters went for the single. But as the fielder threw the ball to the Imlach, the wicketkeeper started running straight towards Gill.

This led to a collision as the Indian skipper went head-on into Imlach. Both players were visibly in pain, and received assistance from their respective medical teams. However, Gill was seen sharing a light moment with batting partner Yashasvi Jaiswal.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill & Co. In Complete Control

The Indian skipper won the toss for the first time in his brief captaincy career. That was enough to share some light moments with his teammates before the start of play. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal started in a watchful manner, before Rahul was dismissed by Jomel Warrican.

Despite losing a wicket, the hosts kept grinding. Jaiswal got along with Sai Sudharsan to stitch a wonderful 193-run stand for the second wicket. Though the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter notched up his 7th Test hundred, Sudharsan was dismissed for a well crafted 87. Needless to say, the No.3 debate will be put to rest at least for some time now.

India started off slowly, but soon accelerated after the ball started losing its swing. Jaiswal initiated the move and started taking the bowlers to the cleaners. He scored just 20 runs off his first 51 deliveries, and brought up his hundred in 145 deliveries.

India ended Day 1 at 318/2, with both Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill out in the middle. While the left-handed opener concluded the first day on 173*, Gill made his way to 20*. Jaiswal will hope to make it big on Day 2, as India will look to bat the West Indies out of the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.