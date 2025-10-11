Sai Sudharsan Shows Sharp Reflexes to Grab Freak Catch At Short Leg, Walks Off Soon for Treatment in IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH]

Sai Sudharsan has grabbed a miraculous catch off Caribbean batter John Campbell on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test in Delhi.

After hitting the first ball off Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary, the batter also tried to sweep the next delivery, but it unexpectedly stuck in Sudharsan’s hand while the 23-year-old was on his way to save himself from getting hit by the shot at the short leg.

Watch Sudharsan’s stunning grab here:

𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗗𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲! 🔥@imjadeja breaks the opening stand with India’s first wicket, giving #TeamIndia an early advantage. 🙌



Catch the LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/tg7ZEVlTSH#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 2 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/60acjVZnAV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2025

However, the batter soon went off the field to treat his finger after getting hit by the fierce shot from Campbell. At the time of writing, the visitors are 29/1, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (13) and Alick Athanaze (4) at the crease.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.