News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Sai Sudharsan Shows Sharp Reflexes to Grab Freak Catch At Short Leg, Walks Off Soon for Treatment in IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH]
indian-cricket-team

Sai Sudharsan Shows Sharp Reflexes to Grab Freak Catch At Short Leg, Walks Off Soon for Treatment in IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: October 11, 2025
1 min read
Sai Sudharsan Shows Sharp Reflexes to Grab Freak Catch At Short Leg, Walks Off Soon for Treatment in IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH]

Sai Sudharsan has grabbed a miraculous catch off Caribbean batter John Campbell on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test in Delhi.

After hitting the first ball off Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary, the batter also tried to sweep the next delivery, but it unexpectedly stuck in Sudharsan’s hand while the 23-year-old was on his way to save himself from getting hit by the shot at the short leg.

Watch Sudharsan’s stunning grab here:

However, the batter soon went off the field to treat his finger after getting hit by the fierce shot from Campbell. At the time of writing, the visitors are 29/1, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (13) and Alick Athanaze (4) at the crease.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.