Sai Sudharsan Shows Sharp Reflexes to Grab Freak Catch At Short Leg, Walks Off Soon for Treatment in IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH]

Sai Sudharsan has grabbed a miraculous catch off Caribbean batter John Campbell on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test in Delhi.
After hitting the first ball off Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary, the batter also tried to sweep the next delivery, but it unexpectedly stuck in Sudharsan’s hand while the 23-year-old was on his way to save himself from getting hit by the shot at the short leg.
Watch Sudharsan’s stunning grab here:
However, the batter soon went off the field to treat his finger after getting hit by the fierce shot from Campbell. At the time of writing, the visitors are 29/1, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (13) and Alick Athanaze (4) at the crease.
More to follow…
