Adam Gilchrist Shuts Down Zak Crawley’s ‘Bazball’ Threat Ahead of Ashes 2025:26

With the Ashes 2025/26 on the horizon, players from both sides have already started firing shots with former Aussie star Adam Gilchrist having the final word in the latest round of banter.

Gilchrist has given a robust response to England opener Zak Crawley’s recent comments on how ‘Bazball winds up’ the Aussies. Crawley also brought up the moral victory context after a controversial 2-2 draw last time around that also saw the Jonny Bairstow stumping incident at Lord’s.

Reacting to Crawley’s Bazball claim, Gilchrist highlighted that Australia have been playing an aggressive brand of cricket for a long time – 20 years before England started adapting that style.

“We were doing it 20 years before them. It’s just the way you play cricket. No, it (Bazball) does not wind me up. It makes for compelling viewing. Bring it on,” Gilchrist was quoted saying on Kayo Sports as per EspnCricinfo.

England haven’t won Ashes in Australia for over a decade now

The Three Lions last won the Ashes back in 2015 but their last series win Down Under came over a decade ago in 2010/11 by a 3-1 margin. However, since then, England haven’t been able to come anywhere close to even winning a Test in Australia, let alone a whole series. While they were whitewashed 5-0 in 2013/14, they ended up losing the next two with a 4-0 margin.

Going into the upcoming Ashes 2025/26, the pressure will be on Australia despite being the favourites. Australia face issues with their batting while another major setback will be the absence of their skipper Pat Cummins, who is expected to miss the series opener in Perth which begins from November 21.

For England, a big miss will be the experienced fast bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, both of whom played in the previous Ashes series in Australia.

