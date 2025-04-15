News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 15, 2025

Why RCB Will Regret Smaran Ravichandran Going to SRH As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Smaran was with RCB in the camp and impressed everyone in the practice games before the season.

Ravichandran Smaran was with RCB in the camp and impressed everyone in the practice games before the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed Smaran Ravichandran as a replacement for Adam Zampa, who is ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury. This is an interesting move by the Hyderabad-based franchise, for they have replaced a bowler with a batter.

However, this signing must have disappointed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who had an eye on him. Smaran was with RCB in the camp and impressed everyone in the practice games before the season.

In one of the practice matches, he hit a magnificent 88 in only 33 balls and was in line to replace one of the injured players. However, RCB had no injury concerns, so they kept Smaran as a net player with a plan to rope him at any stage.

There were rumours that he would replace Manoj Bhandage, but that didn’t happen since Bhandage was fit to participate. Maybe RCB should have bought him in the IPL 2025 auction itself, and they will rue this missed opportunity.

ALSO READ:

How Smaran Ravichandran would have fit perfectly in the RCB setup

Smaran Ravichandran was a perfect fit for RCB in IPL 2025 and would have strengthened the team. He is an LHB who can bat in the top order, meaning he could have replaced Devdutt Padikkal in the XI.

Smaran is more attacking and has a better power game than Padikkal, who has his limitations as a T20 batter. He has a career strike rate of 170 and hits a boundary every four deliveries in T20s.

Padikkal has blown hot and cold in IPL 2025, but Smaran would have brought a higher intent to maximise the powerplay. So, he makes the batting unit more dynamic while also bringing variety as an LHB.

He is equally good against pace and spin and can be flexible with his batting position. Padikkal’s limited range makes him a one-dimensional batter who doesn’t fit in many spots.

Smaran Ravichandran’s heroics in the Maharaja T20 Trophy

Smaran Ravichandran hogged the limelight on the back of sensational performances in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024. He accumulated 302 runs at an average of 43.14 and a 145.19 strike rate in nine innings, including two fifties and a century.

He also made his domestic debut across formats for Karnataka after an impressive showing in the local competition. He has played seven First Class matches, ten List A, and six T20s for his home side.

Devdutt Padikkal is a good player, but Smaran was always better in T20s. SRH made the right move by roping him in, and RCB must be disappointed to see such a talented batter go after spending enough time in their camp.

Adam Zampa
IPL 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Smaran Ravichandran
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

