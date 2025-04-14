After Swastik Chikara, Another Player Pranks Virat Kohli in RCB Dressing Room in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

RCB won the match by nine wickets.

After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) youngster Swastik Chikara, Tim David joined the party to prank the former skipper Virat Kohli. This was the second time Kohli was tricked, after Chikara’s perfume prank a couple of games earlier.

Tim David Pranks Virat Kohli

After RCB’s afternoon clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), David playfully hid one of Kohli’s bats. All the other players in the dressing room were also aware of this incident. When Kohli was packing his bag, he noticed that a bat was missing and asked others about it.

“I counted my bats yesterday, it was seven, now it’s six,” announced Kohli.

The 36-year-old easily guessed that someone was playing a prank on him and started searching for it in everyone’s kit. Ultimately, he found it inside David’s kitbag and took it back. The Aussie player revealed that he was just trying to find out if the star batter would notice it.

“I didn’t take it. I just borrowed it. Virat was bating so nicely that so we thought to see how long it will take him to realise that one of his bats were missing. But I had to give it back to him,” said David.

Dressing room banter on point. What did Tim David take from Virat’s bag? Let’s find out. 😉#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/j9dIP1p2Np — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2025

Kohli’s opening partner Phil Salt also joked with the Aussie batter. He said it was a “big misread” to prank Kohli with his bats.

“I think he was playing on Virat. I think he misread that one, big misread,” added the England player.

RCB Secured Fourth Win

The franchise has won all four of their away matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. After breaching the home grounds of Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians, they won the game against RR with 15 balls remaining.

The RCB bowlers performed well to restrict the Royals to 173/4. Opener Salt started the chase explosively with his 65 in 33 balls. Kohli (62* off 45), alongside the southpaw Devdutt Padikkal (40* off 28), claimed an easy win.

With his yet another half-century, Kohli breached another milestone. He became the first Asian to notch up a hundred half-centuries in T20s.

RCB has faced contrasting results in home and away matches this edition. They have won all the away games but lost all the home matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Rajat Patidar and Co. will take on Punjab Kings in their next home game on April 18.

