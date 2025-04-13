News
Rohit Sharma MI ball change DC vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Karn Sharma impact player
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

How a Shrewd Rohit Sharma Forced a Brilliant Move That Saw Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals in Tense IPL 2025 Thriller [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Mumbai Indians got the better of Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2025 match.

Rohit Sharma MI ball change DC vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Karn Sharma impact player

Senior batter Rohit Sharma masterminded Mumbai Indians’ (MI) 12-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2025 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Looking to chase a target of 206, Delhi Capitals were cruising at 140/3 after 12 overs. However, a strategic move from former captain Rohit Sharma changed the complexion of the game.

Watch Rohit Sharma indicate ball change and Karn Sharma impact player suggestion

Rohit Sharma had been substituted out after Mumbai Indians’ innings in favour of spinner Karn Sharma. And before the start of the 13th over, Mumbai Indians opted for the change of ball.

At this same time, Rohit Sharma gave out a message to the Mumbai Indians to allow spinners to bowl, and this is where Karn Sharma came in.

Game changing move from MI vs DC

That move turned out to be a game-changer. Karn Sharma already had figures of 1/24 from two overs before coming into the attack in the 14th over. In the 14th over, he struck to dismiss Tristan Stubbs, who was caught by Naman Dhir running in from long-on. He struck in his next over too, getting rid of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul who was caught and bowled by Karn Sharma himself.

ALSO READ:

Another spinner, Mitchell Santner, was also on top of his game. After removing Karun Nair (89) in the 12th over, the New Zealand cricketer saw off Vipraj Nigam for 14 in the 18th over. Karn Sharma finished with figures of 3/36 whereas Santner registered figures of 2/44. Delhi Capitals were eventually all out for 193 in 19 overs.

Rohit Sharma Karn Sharma Mumbai Indians DC vs MI IPL 2025

Earlier, crucial contributions from Tilak Varma (59), Ryan Rickelton (41), Suryakumar Yadav (40) and Naman Dhir (38) had taken Mumbai Indians to 205/5 in 20 overs.

The win took Mumbai Indians to seventh place with four points from six matches. The loss for Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, ended their unbeaten run in the tournament after five matches. They slipped to second place with eight points from five matches.

