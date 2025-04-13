‘Was Getting Out of Hand’: Hardik Pandya Gives Honest Reaction to Karun Nair’s Blistering Knock After Beating Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

The dynamic right-hander slammed a fiery 22-ball fifty.

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair played a blistering knock tonight against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The dynamic right-hander slammed a 22-ball fifty, scoring a fiery 89 (40) although it came in a losing cause in the end. At one point, MI were looking clueless as Nair took MI bowlers to the cleaners.

Speaking about Nair’s knock, opposition skipper Hardik Pandya said during the post-match presentation,

“He (Karun) was batting brilliantly, it seemed like it was going out of hand. (On Karn Sharma) Shows great character, to be brave and toss it up when the boundaries are just 60m long. We never gave up, we kept saying we want to stay in the contest. Everyone put their hand up and we were able to hold on to our chances.”

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians pull off heist after Karun Nair heroics

Speaking about the DC vs MI match, Karun Nair’s heroics went in vain as MI sealed a thrilling contest by 12 runs in the end. DC looked on course of winning the match after Nair’s knock but MI eked out five wickets for 33 runs in the end to take home the contest.

Earlier, MI posted a towering total of 205 for 5 in 20 overs, after a promising batting display. Tilak Varma top-scored with a fifty (59 off 33), while Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25), Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28), and Naman Dhir (38 off 17) played crucial cameos.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.