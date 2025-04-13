News
[WATCH] Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah Involved in Heated Argument After DC Impact Player Smashes 18 Runs Off MI Star in IPL 2025 Comeback
Last updated: April 13, 2025

[WATCH] Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah Involved in Heated Argument After DC Impact Player Smashes 18 Runs Off MI Star in IPL 2025 Comeback

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah Involved in Heated Argument After DC Impact Player Smashes 18 Runs Off MI Star in IPL 2025 Comeback

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair were involved in a heated exchange as the teams locked horns tonight (April 13) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

On the final over of the powerplay, Bumrah was taken to the cleaners by Nair for 18 runs, which included two maximums and a boundary.

The duo bumped into each other while taking a run and it eventually led to a confrontation between the duo. The Karun Nair – Jasprit Bumrah faceoff hogged headlines after the DC batter, on a comeback trail in IPL after 3 years, smashed the MI pacer.

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma’s reaction to the whole incident was also hilarious as the Mumbai Indians veteran was seen mimicking the fight with a smile on his face. The incident happened when Karun accidentally bumped into Bumrah while attempting a single. While he apologised immediately, Bumrah was clearly not pleased and was seen walking upto Karun to have a word.

Karun was seen protesting that it was just an accident and was consoled by Hardik Pandya, the MI skipper. Bumrah, though, didn’t seem to be too pleased with the whole incident and the tonking he received from Karun might have played a role in the rare show of aggression from the Indian pace sensation.

Watch video of Karun Nair Jasprit Bumrah fight

Karun Nair Makes Stunning Comeback to IPL With 89 off 40 in DC vs MI Match

Karun Nair’s return to the Indian Premier League was nothing short of sensational. Making an IPL appearance after a gap of 1077 days, the 33-year-old right-hander reminded everyone of his class with a blistering 89 off just 40 deliveries for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians. It was his highest score in IPL history, surpassing the 83 he scored for Delhi Daredevils against Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2016.

Coming in as an Impact Player, Nair wasted no time. He brought up his half-century in just 22 balls — his 11th IPL fifty but his first in seven years, the last one coming way back in 2018 while playing for Kings XI Punjab. This innings was also special for the way he took on Bumrah, but the bigger story is his comeback itself and the way he has been dominating every tournament in recent times.

Nair’s resurgence can be credited to a remarkable domestic season in 2024/25. Representing Vidarbha, he scored 255 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 177, followed by a stunning Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign where he made 542 runs in five innings without being dismissed. He also notched up 863 runs in the Ranji Trophy, playing a key role in Vidarbha’s title win.

Bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakh in the 2025 mega auction, Nair’s return has not only been a personal triumph but also a timely reminder of his capabilities in a format where he had once lost his footing. This comeback innings might just be the start of a new chapter in Karun Nair’s IPL journey.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Karun Nair

