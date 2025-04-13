News
Last updated: April 13, 2025

‘Can’t be Like Basketball’ – CSK Don’t Plan To Just Target Boundaries Despite Shocking IPL 2025 Campaign

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in 10th place in IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has said that his side doesn’t plan to just slam boundaries despite an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign so far. Stephen Fleming was speaking ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ upcoming match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. The match will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Stephen Fleming on plan of slamming boundaries

“We do [struggle with six hitting], but it’s not everything, I understand the fascination of hitting sixes, but there should be balance in the game. I’d be very sad if the game becomes like Basketball, just about 4’s and 6’s,” the former New Zealand captain said at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings lie in 10th place in the IPL 2025 standings with two points from six matches. Their solitary win so far came against El Clasico rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game of the season. That was followed by losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. These losses include three of them at their home ground in Chepauk.

CSK’s struggles in IPL 2025

The five-time champions have also not chased down a target of 180-plus since IPL 2020. It’s not even halfway into the IPL 2025 season, but the Yellow Brigade have already lost their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad due to an injury.

ALSO READ:

Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury during the game against Rajasthan Royals on March 30. Legendary skipper MS Dhoni has been announced as Chennai Super Kings captain for the rest of the season. Chennai Super Kings’ last IPL title came in 2023 when they defeated the then defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are in fourth place with eight points from six matches. Their latest result was a six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans on Saturday. They won only one out of their three matches before going on to win the next three matches on the trot.

