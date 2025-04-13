News
Faf du Plessis Not Playing for Delhi Capitals in DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

Why is Faf du Plessis Not Playing for Delhi Capitals in DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He has played three matches so far, scoring 81 runs at a strike rate of 155.76.

Faf du Plessis Not Playing for Delhi Capitals in DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) opener Faf du Plessis will not be playing in tonight’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC skipper Axar Patel confirmed at the coin toss ahead of the match.

“Faf is injured, it’s the same XI but we’ll wait and decide on the Impact Player,” mentioned Axar.

He won the toss and has elected to bowl first. No replacement has been named yet, as the captain stated that the Impact Player is yet to be decided. This means, depending on the situation of the match in either innings, a substitute will take the field.

In du Plessis’ words, “The boys offered me the chance it play the game just as an impact batsman, but the competitor in me wanted to field as well and I regret that decision right now standing here.”

Why is Faf du Plessis Not Playing Today?

Notably, du Plessis had missed DC’s match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well due to a groin injury. After their Chepauk exploits, du Plessis looked good for DC’s next assignment against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Assistant coach Matthew Mott had shared an update ahead of the Bengaluru fixture.

“The beauty of the schedule so far is that he’s now had a good break. He’ll get assessed by the physios with a view to playing. He certainly looks like he’s moving around a lot better from the naked eye,” said Mott.

The Protea batter featured in the RCB vs DC match; however, he managed just two runs against his former team. But it didn’t obstruct DC’s party as the home boy KL Rahul played a classy knock to take the team over the line at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Overall, the 40-year-old has played three games this year, scoring 81 runs at a strike rate of 155.76.

ALSO READ:

Playing XI and Impact Subs for DC vs MI

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Subs: Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Subs: Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Karn Sharma.

DC vs MI
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis
IPL 2025

