Karun Nair Hits 1st IPL Fifty in 7 Years: Why Did Delhi Capitals (DC) Opt for Him as Impact Player in Clash vs MI in IPL 2025

He slammed a fiery 22-ball fifty.

Delhi Capitals (DC) handed Karun Nair his first IPL cap since 2022 during the ongoing clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). And the dynamic right-hander made an immediate impact with a fiery 22-ball fifty, his first in seven years.

The reason behind the move is that DC are without their star opener Faf du Plessis for the match due to injury and Karun Nair’s addition gives depth to the batting lineup.

Karun Nair has scored 26 runs off the nine deliveries that he has faced against Jasprit Bumrah.



Not since 2020 (AB de Villiers scored 27 off 8 balls) has a batter scored more runs in a single IPL innings against Bumrah.#IPL2025 #DCvMI — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 13, 2025

DC also had the option to promote KL Rahul to the top like they have done before previously in the season, but bringing in Nair allows DC to save the wicketkeeper-batter for the middle and counter the threat from MI pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Karun Nair has been in brilliant form coming into the IPL 2025 season

Nair, who was acquired by DC for INR 50 lakhs at the auction, has looked in stellar form coming into the IPL 2025 season.

In the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Nair slammed an impressive 255 runs in six innings at an average of 42.50 and a SR of 177.08.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), however, Nair looked like he was from another planet, smashing a staggering 779 runs in 8 innings at a mindboggling average of 389.50.

Speaking about the DC vs MI clash, at the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard read 72 for 1 in 6 overs with Karun Nair and Abhishek Porel currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, the Hardik Pandya-led side posted a tall score of 205 for 5 in 20 overs.

