News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Karun Nair Plays 1st IPL Game Since 2022: Why Did Delhi Capitals (DC) Opt for Him as Impact Player in Clash vs MI in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

Karun Nair Hits 1st IPL Fifty in 7 Years: Why Did Delhi Capitals (DC) Opt for Him as Impact Player in Clash vs MI in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He slammed a fiery 22-ball fifty.

Karun Nair Plays 1st IPL Game Since 2022: Why Did Delhi Capitals (DC) Opt for Him as Impact Player in Clash vs MI in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) handed Karun Nair his first IPL cap since 2022 during the ongoing clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). And the dynamic right-hander made an immediate impact with a fiery 22-ball fifty, his first in seven years.

The reason behind the move is that DC are without their star opener Faf du Plessis for the match due to injury and Karun Nair’s addition gives depth to the batting lineup.

DC also had the option to promote KL Rahul to the top like they have done before previously in the season, but bringing in Nair allows DC to save the wicketkeeper-batter for the middle and counter the threat from MI pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

ALSO READ:

Karun Nair has been in brilliant form coming into the IPL 2025 season

Nair, who was acquired by DC for INR 50 lakhs at the auction, has looked in stellar form coming into the IPL 2025 season.

In the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Nair slammed an impressive 255 runs in six innings at an average of 42.50 and a SR of 177.08.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), however, Nair looked like he was from another planet, smashing a staggering 779 runs in 8 innings at a mindboggling average of 389.50.

Speaking about the DC vs MI clash, at the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard read 72 for 1 in 6 overs with Karun Nair and Abhishek Porel currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, the Hardik Pandya-led side posted a tall score of 205 for 5 in 20 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DC vs MI
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Karun Nair

Related posts

Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid RR vs RCB IPL 2025

In a Heartwarming Gesture, Virat Kohli Asks Injured Rahul Dravid Not To Walk After RR vs RCB Match in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid shared ac heartwarming moment after the RR vs RCB match.
11:09 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah Involved in Heated Argument After DC Impact Player Smashes 18 Runs Off MI Star in IPL 2025 Comeback

[WATCH] Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah Involved in Heated Argument After DC Impact Player Smashes 18 Runs Off MI Star in IPL 2025 Comeback

11:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

‘Can’t be Like Basketball’ – CSK Don’t Plan To Just Target Boundaries Despite Shocking IPL 2025 Campaign

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in 10th place in IPL 2025.
10:58 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar Involved in Nasty Collision During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar Involved in Nasty Collision During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the second ball of the penultimate over.
9:32 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Did RCB Miss a Chance To Push for Top 2 Finish in IPL 2025 By Playing Devdutt Padikkal at No.3 vs RR?

Did RCB Miss a Chance To Push for Top 2 Finish in IPL 2025 By Playing Devdutt Padikkal at No.3 vs RR?

7:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Faf du Plessis Not Playing for Delhi Capitals in DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Why is Faf du Plessis Not Playing for Delhi Capitals in DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match?

He has played three matches so far, scoring 81 runs at a strike rate of 155.76.
8:39 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.