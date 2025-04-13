In a Heartwarming Gesture, Virat Kohli Asks Injured Rahul Dravid Not To Walk After RR vs RCB Match in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid shared ac heartwarming moment after the RR vs RCB match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli might be a beast on the cricket field with the bat, but he’s also known to be a humble person off it. On Sunday, after the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur, Kohli was seen asking Royals head coach Rahul Dravid not to walk.

Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture to Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid was seen walking with the support of crutches during the game as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal approached him. Kohli could be seen gesturing to Rahul Dravid, asking him not to walk. Rahul Dravid had sustained a leg injury during a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in League Match for Vijaya Cricket Club in March.

Ahead of Rajasthan Royals’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders recently, the former India head coach was seen inspecting the pitch in Guwahati in a wheelchair. Rahul Dravid, who coached India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, had been named as Rajasthan Royals head coach ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

How RCB defeated RR in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in their IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Sunday. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 75 runs from 47 balls but Rajasthan Royals only managed to post 173/4 from 20 overs. Middle-order batters Riyan Parag (30) and Dhruv Jurel (35) played pivotal roles with the bat as well.

ALSO READ:

However, the visitors gained early momentum in the chase with Virat Kohli (62) and Phil Salt (65) forging 92 runs for the first wicket. The England batter was dismissed in the ninth over, but Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (40*) ensured that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the target with ease in 17.3 overs. Following the win, the Rajat Patidar-led side climbed to third place with eight points from six matches. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson and Co remained in seventh place with four points from six games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.