Smaran Ravichandran at SRH: Who Is The Indian Domestic Sensation Called Up As Injury Replacement For Overseas Star For IPL 2025?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed up India domestic sensation Smaran Ravichandran as replacement for the injured Adam Zampa for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Smaran Ravichandran has 7 First-Class games, 10 List A matches & 6 T20s and has over 1100 runs from these matches. The left-handed batter, who plays for Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, joins SRH for INR 30 Lakh.

Who is Smaran Ravichandran, SRH new signing for IPL 2025?

Ravichandran Smaran is a promising 21-year-old cricketer from Bangalore, Karnataka, known for his consistent batting performances in domestic cricket. Despite being overlooked in consecutive IPL auctions (2024 and 2025), Smaran has channeled his ambition into delivering stellar performances for Karnataka across formats.

Smaran Ravichandran replaces Adam Zampa.

In his debut season during the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he immediately made an impact with a match-winning knock of 57 off 31 balls against Tripura, ultimately finishing with 170 runs at an impressive strike rate of 170.

Smaran further showcased his potential in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He started strongly with an unbeaten century (100 off 87 balls) in his first match and continued contributing significantly throughout the tournament, notably scoring crucial innings of 40 and 83 in group stages. His pivotal 76-run innings in the semi-final against Haryana set Karnataka on the path to victory, and his masterful century (101 runs off 92 balls) in the final against Vidarbha helped Karnataka clinch the title, ending a six-year trophy drought.

Carrying his form into the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Smaran displayed remarkable resilience and concentration by converting his maiden first-class century into a commanding double hundred against Punjab, anchoring Karnataka’s innings to secure a dominant lead.

A confident individual, Smaran is confident of converting his domestic performances into the big stage.

“At senior level, I don’t think there is much difference in skillsets and technique. It is the same across all age groups. It is the mindset that matters. You need to be patient to assess every situation at this level,” Smaran said in an exclusive interview with CricXtasy earlier this year.

“All across Karnataka, the focus has always been the longest format and we play a lot of 2-day games across age groups.Currently, the focus is on becoming an all-format player with sound technique. But the culture in Karnataka is that we always put red-ball cricket first,” Smaran said.

“It’s everyone’s dream to play in the IPL and showcase our skills there. But I think it (chance in the IPL) is a byproduct of winning championships for Karnataka,” he had said then. Incidentally, it was his sensational performance in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy that gained him eyeballs and trials from IPL teams. Although none of the trials materialised into an actual contract until now, Smaran Ravichandran was already making waves in the domestic circuit.

Smaran Ravichandran Stats

Format Matches Runs HS Average SR 100s 50s 6s First-Class 7 516 203 64.50 65.56 2 0 6 List A 10 433 101 72.16 100.23 2 2 16 T20s 6 170 57 34.00 170.00 0 1 12

How can SRH fit Smaran Ravichandran in playing XI?

Replacing a leg-spinner with a domestic Indian batter is a bizarre move on paper, but it makes perfect sense for SRH. Zampa was picked at the auction with SRH needing a quality leg-spinning option. But with Zeeshan Ansari performing well for them, the injury to the Aussie bowler presented them a chance to solidify their squad for the upcoming seasons with a good domestic talent who had turned heads.

However, Smaran is a top-order player and the SRH line-up already has plenty of such options in Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Notably, Smaran is also a left-hander like these three. This means that he’s unlikely to get a go in the top-order unless Kishan’s form continues to spiral downwards.

Where SRH might use him though is in the Nitish Reddy role at No.4 or No.5 behind Heinrich Klaasen and use Nitish down the order to partner Aniket Verma for some power hitting. That said, even if Smaran doesn’t make the first-choice XI this year, SRH have made a solid signing for the future with the 21-year-old who would have definitely gone for a big money in the mini auction later this year.

