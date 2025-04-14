News
Former India Players Question Mumbai Indians Decision to Retire Tilak Varma Against LSG in IPL 2025
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Tilak Varma Reveals What He Was Told By Mumbai Indians Coach After Retired Out Against In IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Tilak Varma was taken off batting and sent in Mitchell Santner against LSG

Former India Players Question Mumbai Indians Decision to Retire Tilak Varma Against LSG in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians are not the winning machine of the Indian Premier League (IPL) they once were. They still have the same people involved – coach Mahela Jayawardene, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard – but they don’t have all the personnel in the same roles as before.

They had been struggling in IPL 2025 to find a second win. Their batting unit came close twice, their bowlers dragged a one-odd game closer, but a win was like making a horse drink the water after taking it to the river.

Against Lucknow Super Giants, they looked like scaling a target of 204 but their batting looked stuck on one end with Tilak Varma’s sputtering 25-ball 23 when head coach Mahela Jayawardene took the call for his Retired Out and sent in Mitchell Santner. Eventually, MI lost the match by 12 runs leading to many criticising Jayawardene’s call.

Ball Change Decision In MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

The Sri Lankan batting legend defended his decision by saying that it was a ‘tactical’ decision.

“In the modern age, it’s more tactical, and we will keep changing batting lineups to match up certain bowling line-ups. So, I don’t see how different that is,” Jayawardene had said after the match.

On Sunday, MI spectacularly ended Delhi Capitals’ unbeaten streak in the IPL 2025 by defending a target of 206 and winning by 12 runs. But the difference maker was spinner Karn Sharma who claimed 3-36 after former captain Rohit Sharma had successfully argued for it with Jaywardene for a ball change in the 14th over.

That led to a shift in momentum as pundits hailed Rohit and took a dig at Jayawardene.

“Mahela Jayawardene refused to listen to Rohit and wasn’t on board with the decision. If they had gone with what Jayawardene had to say, the Mumbai Indians would have also lost this game,” former MI off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

“This wouldn’t have happened when Tilak Varma retired against Lucknow and Mitchell Santner was sent in if Rohit Sharma had been in the dugout. Mahela Jayawardene made a bad move,” the IPL winner added.

Tilak Varma Speaks Out About His Retired Out vs LSG

Tilak Varma, who top-scored for MI with 59 off 33 balls, revealed after the match what he was told after being retired out against LSG.

“Nothing. I was just thinking that they made the decision for the team’s purpose. So, I took it in a positive way and didn’t take it in a negative way. But the main thing is how you take it. It’s more important,” he said while talking on Star Sports.

“So I was thinking it that way. I just want to be comfortable wherever I bat. So I told the coach and staff, “Don’t worry wherever you play me, I’m comfortable, and I’ll give my best,” the left-hander added.

