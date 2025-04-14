Rajasthan Royals Player Reveals Almost Facing Off With Virat Kohli After Celebration Misunderstanding During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

Virat Kohli's 100th fifty took RCB to an easy nine-wicket win over RR

Virat Kohli will always ready up against any opponent no matter if he has played with him or not, be it with the bat, his fielding or verbally.

Kohli’s attitude of competing fiercely has helped him achieve so much in his career, including 100 T20 fifties, a rare record for any player.

On his way to his century of fifties in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli had a small verbal exchange with spinner Kumar Kartikeya.

The left-arm spinner came on as an Impact Player substitution for Nitish Rana in the second innings and claimed the only wicket of opener Phil Salt (65 off 33 balls).

Virat Kohli And Kumar Kartikeya Have a Misunderstanding

Kohli remained not out on 62 off 45 balls as he guided his side to a big victory. During the chase at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RCB eased their way to a target of 174 with nine wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare.

RR were getting frustrated as their fielders goofed up multiple catches and missed chances to prevent boundaries. As a result, there was an exchange between Kartikeya and Kohli.

RCB Cruise Past RR In IPL 2025

After the match, Kartikeya cleared the air about the confrontation as he explained that all was good between him and Kohli.

“When Salt hit a Six, Virat Bhaiya shouted ‘Come on’ – at which I looked at him and he looked at me. But when I got Salt’s wicket, I put my hands up and I said ‘Come on’. That’s when he turned and looked at me. I told him I am not saying anything to you. Later he shook my hand and said ‘Well bowled,’” Kartikeya told Rajasthan Royals after the match.

KK x VK: A short story. 💗🤝😂 pic.twitter.com/R6bxYaM3oj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 14, 2025

Kohli’s unbeaten knock ensured that RCB remained undefeated in away games in IPL 2025. Their two defeats from six matches so far have come while playing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kartikeya has been Rajasthan Royals’ go-to bowler in the tournament with economical spells of 0-10, 1-21 and 1-25 so far. RR are currently eighth in the table after losing four of their six matches.

