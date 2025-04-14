News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
virat kohli rcb green jersey rr vs rcb ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Rajasthan Royals Player Reveals Almost Facing Off With Virat Kohli After Celebration Misunderstanding During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Virat Kohli's 100th fifty took RCB to an easy nine-wicket win over RR

virat kohli rcb green jersey rr vs rcb ipl 2025

Virat Kohli will always ready up against any opponent no matter if he has played with him or not, be it with the bat, his fielding or verbally.

Kohli’s attitude of competing fiercely has helped him achieve so much in his career, including 100 T20 fifties, a rare record for any player.

On his way to his century of fifties in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli had a small verbal exchange with spinner Kumar Kartikeya.

The left-arm spinner came on as an Impact Player substitution for Nitish Rana in the second innings and claimed the only wicket of opener Phil Salt (65 off 33 balls).

Virat Kohli And Kumar Kartikeya Have a Misunderstanding

Kohli remained not out on 62 off 45 balls as he guided his side to a big victory. During the chase at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RCB eased their way to a target of 174 with nine wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare.

ALSO READ:

RR were getting frustrated as their fielders goofed up multiple catches and missed chances to prevent boundaries. As a result, there was an exchange between Kartikeya and Kohli.

RCB Cruise Past RR In IPL 2025

After the match, Kartikeya cleared the air about the confrontation as he explained that all was good between him and Kohli.

“When Salt hit a Six, Virat Bhaiya shouted ‘Come on’ – at which I looked at him and he looked at me. But when I got Salt’s wicket, I put my hands up and I said ‘Come on’. That’s when he turned and looked at me. I told him I am not saying anything to you. Later he shook my hand and said ‘Well bowled,’” Kartikeya told Rajasthan Royals after the match.

Kohli’s unbeaten knock ensured that RCB remained undefeated in away games in IPL 2025. Their two defeats from six matches so far have come while playing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kartikeya has been Rajasthan Royals’ go-to bowler in the tournament with economical spells of 0-10, 1-21 and 1-25 so far. RR are currently eighth in the table after losing four of their six matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Kumar Kartikeya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RR vs RCB
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Sanjay Manjrekar Stops Co-Panelist Midway, Says Hardik Pandya, Not Rohit Sharma, Should Be Credited For Karn Sharma Move

Sanjay Manjrekar Stops Co-Panelist Midway, Says Hardik Pandya, Not Rohit Sharma, Should Be Credited For Karn Sharma Move

The move worked as MI changed the complexion of the game.
4:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
After Swastik Chikara, Another Player Pranks Virat Kohli in RCB Dressing Room in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

After Swastik Chikara, Another Player Pranks Virat Kohli in RCB Dressing Room in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

RCB won the match by nine wickets.
3:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘He Can’t’: Stephen Fleming BLUNTLY ADMITS That MS Dhoni’s CSK Captaincy Return Isn’t a Magical Solution for Revival in IPL 2025

‘He Can’t’: Stephen Fleming BLUNTLY ADMITS That MS Dhoni’s CSK Captaincy Return Isn’t a Magical Solution for Revival in IPL 2025

CSK are currently last in the points table.
3:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former CSK Player Backs Karun Nair For England Test Tour After Jasprit Bumrah Onslaught vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Former CSK Player Backs Karun Nair For England Test Tour After Jasprit Bumrah Onslaught vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

He put up a half-century in the IPL after seven years.
2:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
LSG vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

LSG vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

12:36 pm
Sagar Paul
An interesting event transpired when Hardik Pandya came to bat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) last night.

Why Did Umpires Check Hardik Pandya’s Bat During the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match?

As Hardik came to bat, the umpire used a gauge to measure the width of his bat, which caught the users’ attention.
12:06 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.