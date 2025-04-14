Why is Ravi Bishnoi Not in LSG Playing XI Against CSK for IPL 2025 Clash?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant announced one change in the playing XI against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash tonight. Additionally, Ravi Bishnoi had also not made the cut.

Pant said, “Only one change – Marsh comes back in for Himmat Singh.”

However, Bishnoi was not mentioned in the playing XI combination despite featuring in the last match against Gujarat Titans on April 12. The reason is that Bishnoi is named as an Impact Player substitute for this game.

MS Dhoni won the coin toss and chose to field first. Since LSG will be batting first, Bishnoi’s services are not needed for the first innings. He will most likely be replaced by Ayush Badoni in the second innings.

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for LSG vs CSK

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda.

