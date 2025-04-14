News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Ravi Bishnoi Impact Player LSG vs CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Why is Ravi Bishnoi Not in LSG Playing XI Against CSK for IPL 2025 Clash?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Ravi Bishnoi Impact Player LSG vs CSK IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant announced one change in the playing XI against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash tonight. Additionally, Ravi Bishnoi had also not made the cut.

Pant said, “Only one change – Marsh comes back in for Himmat Singh.”

However, Bishnoi was not mentioned in the playing XI combination despite featuring in the last match against Gujarat Titans on April 12. The reason is that Bishnoi is named as an Impact Player substitute for this game.

MS Dhoni won the coin toss and chose to field first. Since LSG will be batting first, Bishnoi’s services are not needed for the first innings. He will most likely be replaced by Ayush Badoni in the second innings.

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for LSG vs CSK

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda.

More to follow…

Related posts

Who Is Shaik Rasheed? 20-Year-Old Batting Sensation Making IPL Debut for CSK Against LSG in IPL 2025

Who Is Shaik Rasheed? 20-Year-Old Batting Sensation Making IPL Debut for CSK Against LSG in IPL 2025

He was picked up for INR 30 lakhs at the IPL 2025 auction.
8:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former India Players Question Mumbai Indians Decision to Retire Tilak Varma Against LSG in IPL 2025

Tilak Varma Reveals What He Was Told By Mumbai Indians Coach After Retired Out Against In IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG

Tilak Varma was taken off batting and sent in Mitchell Santner against LSG
7:55 pm
Samarnath Soory
We look at three players that Punjab Kings (PBKS) can sign as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings’ Lockie Ferguson Likely To Be Ruled Out For Remainder Of IPL 2025

The New Zealand pacer hobbled off during the clash against SRH
7:55 pm
Samarnath Soory
Devon Conway LSG vs CSK IPL 2025

Why is Devon Conway Not in Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash?

7:20 pm
Disha Asrani
Why Is Ravichandran Ashwin Not in CSK Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?

Why Is Ravichandran Ashwin Not in CSK Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by skipper MS Dhoni during the coin toss
8:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 5-run penalty IPL 2025

How Mumbai Indians escaped a 5-run penalty in the Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025

MI won the match by 12 runs, but the outcome could have been different had they been penalised.
6:15 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.