Sanjay Manjrekar Stops Co-Panelist Midway, Says Hardik Pandya, Not Rohit Sharma, Should Be Credited For Karn Sharma Move
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The move worked as MI changed the complexion of the game.

Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off a heist against the Delhi Capitals (DC) last night in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Chasing 206, DC were cruising at one point with the scoreboard reading 140/3 after 12 overs. This was when MI made a strategic change.

Towards the end of the 13th over of Delhi’s chase, Rohit Sharma (substituted out with Karn Sharma after MI innings) was seen having an animated discussion with head coach Mahela Jayawardena and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, after which he was signalled Hardik Pandya to not only take the second new ball but also introduce leg spin into the attack.

The move worked as MI changed the complexion of the game.

Following the encounter, social media went abuzz crediting Rohit as the mastermind.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar also echoed the same thoughts but he was stopped midway by Sanjay Manjrekar.

ALSO READ:

Hardik Pandya, Not Rohit Sharma, Should Be Credited For Karn Sharma Move: Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar feels that the credit solely belongs to Hardik. Speaking in a conversation with Bangar on Star Sports, Manjrekar said,

“A lot of people are there to get credit. But the person who took the final call actually listened to them, and that is the biggest thing. But if we still give credit to Rohit instead of Hardik, then it is wrong. Anybody can give a suggestion. But had the suggestion gone wrong, people would have blamed Hardik for it. It’s very easy to give a suggestion from outside. The entire credit should go to Hardik.

The decision to hand over Karn Sharma the ball paid immediate dividends as he dismissed Tristan Stubbs in the third ball of the over before returning an over later to get rid of in-form KL Rahul.

MI managed to pick up seven wickets for just 58 runs to bundle out DC for 193 and seal the contest by 12 runs.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Karn Sharma
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
Sanjay Manjrekar

