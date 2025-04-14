News
‘He Can’t’: Stephen Fleming BLUNTLY ADMITS That MS Dhoni’s CSK Captaincy Return Isn’t a Magical Solution for Revival in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

‘He Can’t’: Stephen Fleming BLUNTLY ADMITS That MS Dhoni’s CSK Captaincy Return Isn’t a Magical Solution for Revival in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

CSK are currently last in the points table.

‘He Can’t’: Stephen Fleming BLUNTLY ADMITS That MS Dhoni’s CSK Captaincy Return Isn’t a Magical Solution for Revival in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in a real spot of bother in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. The five-time winners have lost their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the rest of the season due to an elbow injury and at the same time are anchored at the bottom of the points table with only one win from six games.

While MS Dhoni took over the captaincy reins from their last match against KKR, the Yellow outfit will need something miraculous from here to turn around their season and make it to the playoffs.

Furthermore, coach Stephen Fleming believes that Dhoni’s return to captaincy isn’t a magical solution for their revival.

Speaking at the pre-match conference on the eve of the LSG match along the same lines, Fleming said,

“His [Dhoni’s] influence will always be prominent, but he’s not a soothsayer, he hasn’t got a magic wand. He can’t just rub it over the side otherwise he would have brought it out earlier. It’s a case of us working very hard along with MS to turn it around and certainly in both of our cricketing careers, we’ve been in situations that require a lot of energy and we’ve got to make sure that the energy is put in the right place.”

ALSO READ:

Can MS Dhoni still lead CSK to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

The start of the season had hope, but close losses and some one-sided defeats have hurt CSK’s confidence. CSK’s playoffs chances now depend on how they recover in the second half of the season. The next few games will be crucial in determining whether the Super Kings qualify or fall out of the race.

Their chances look slim, but they aren’t gone yet. The MS Dhoni-led side will now need to win at least six of their last eight games and at the same time improve their NRR of -1.554.

