Is Mitchell Marsh Playing Tonight in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

He is already battling an injury, which has forced him to play solely as a batter in IPL 2025.

While Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won their previous game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow, they would be concerned with the availability of Mitchell Marsh. He missed the fixture because his daughter was sick, which required his presence with his family.

However, the question is whether he will be available for LSG’s crucial encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight. He is already battling an injury, which has forced him to play solely as a batter in IPL 2025.

Hence, LSG have used him as an impact player whenever he plays this season, slotting him as an opener. Marsh is not available to bowl for the whole season due to a back injury he sustained earlier.

ALSO READ:

The same issue ruled him out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after a tough series against India at home. However, it remains to be seen whether his daughter has recovered and if he will play in this game against CSK.

Mitchell Marsh has been in terrific form in IPL 2025

Despite playing as a specialist batter, Mitchell Marsh has been one of the most impactful players in IPL 2025. Batting as an opener, Marsh has 265 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 180.27 in four innings, including four fifties.

FIRST-BALL SIX! 🔥



Mitchell Marsh wastes no time as he smashes the first maximum of the match! 👊



Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/mQP5SyTHlW#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvLSG | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/cOBkKaCgKz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 24, 2025

This back injury put his participation in IPL 2025 in doubt, but he has done well since his return to competitive cricket. He has made the batting unit more competitive, for LSG looked heavily dependent on Nicholas Pooran before the start of the season.

Marsh has performed well only in patches as a batter in the Indian Premier League, but he has been mighty consistent this time. Rishabh Pant opened the innings with Aiden Markram in the previous game against GT but couldn’t get a big score again.

The batting unit weakens significantly in Marsh’s absence, and his availability is a must for LSG, who have finally found a settled combination as a team. They are currently in the fourth position on the points table, and a win against Chennai Super Kings today will take them to the top of the ladder.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.