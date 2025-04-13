Meet Ayush Mhatre: CSK 17-Year-Old Replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2025 Whose Note to Rohit Sharma Went Viral

Ayush Mhatre, Mumbai’s emerging cricket sensation, grabbed headlines earlier this year after penning a heartfelt message to his idol Rohit Sharma. Now, the 17-year-old prodigy finds himself at the cusp of making his debut in IPL 2025 as the Ruturaj Gaikwad injury replacement for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) if reports are to be believed.

Who is 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, a rising star in Indian domestic cricket?

Ayush Mhatre has quickly risen through the ranks of Indian domestic cricket with impressive performances. Starting with the CK Nayudu Trophy, his consistent run-scoring at the Under-23 and Under-19 levels made selectors take note. He was recognized in the MCA’s Under-19 Team of the Year, underscoring his growing prominence.

In his debut season, Mhatre made an immediate impact, scoring 441 runs in just six first-class matches at a commendable average of 40.09, including two centuries and one fifty. His fearless style of play was also on display in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he amassed 458 runs at a remarkable average of 65.42 and an impressive strike rate of 135.50. Notably, his 181 against Nagaland and a brilliant 148 versus Saurashtra showcased his potential as a big-match player in the limited-overs format.

Ayush Mhatre – a Rohit Sharma fan who got sidelined by him

Ayush Mhatre came into the limelight not just for his cricketing skills but also for his humility and respect towards his idol, Rohit Sharma. Earlier this year, Mhatre shared a dressing room with Rohit during the Ranji Trophy, where Rohit’s inclusion meant Mhatre had to step aside.

This had stirred a controversy at the time with India legend Sunil Gavaskar penning in his piece that the decision to play established Test players Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in Mhatre’s place in the Ranji game was not a great move.

“Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s participation meant that Ayush Mhatre, who had got a couple of hundreds and some fifties, had to be left out of the Mumbai side. Hopefully, the youngster would have spent some time with both these players and picked their brains about adding to his batting ability,” he wrote in his Sportstar column.

Despite losing his spot, Mhatre shared a viral heartfelt note, writing, “Started playing cricket by watching him bat on television, to sharing a dressing room with my idol was such an unreal moment. Lots of learning to take forward.” This post resonated widely with cricket enthusiasts and illustrated Mhatre’s mature outlook beyond his years.

Ayush Mhatre Set as Ruturaj Gaikwad Injury Replacement

Mhatre’s impressive performances did not go unnoticed in the IPL circle. His strong showing during IPL pre-auction trials, particularly with Chennai Super Kings, placed him firmly in the team’s sights. Though initially not picked at the November auction, fate had other plans. With Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025 due to an elbow fracture, CSK have reportedly zeroed in on Ayush Mhatre as Gaikwad’s replacement.

“Yes, we’ve called him for trials. He has impressed our talent scouts,” CSK MD & CEO Kasi Viswanathan had told TOI.

Gaikwad’s absence is a significant blow for CSK, considering his pivotal role at the top of the order. However, it also presents an excellent opportunity for the young Mhatre to showcase his talent on one of cricket’s biggest stages. Given his recent form, both in the U-19 Asia Cup—highlighted by his aggressive 54 off just 29 balls against Japan—and his domestic exploits, Mhatre appears ready to fill the void left by Gaikwad.

Ayush Mhatre career stats

Format Matches Runs Average 100s FC 9 504 31.50 2 List A 7 458 65.42 2

Why Ayush Mhatre is a Perfect Fit for CSK

Ayush Mhatre brings youthful energy, solid batting technique, and an attacking mindset—qualities that are great for young batters and something CSK will value with the situation the team currently is in with Playoff chances nearly down the drain.

Moreover, impressing legendary captain MS Dhoni during CSK’s mid-season trials suggests Mhatre possesses the temperament required at this elite level.

CSK’s decision to call up Ayush Mhatre as Gaikwad’s injury replacement could well be the turning point in the young batter’s career, setting him on a path followed by many Mumbai cricket legends.

Ayush Mhatre’s journey from idolizing Rohit Sharma to potentially opening batting in the IPL reflects the extraordinary promise he holds. Notably, while he has made a rousing start in the first-class and List A formats, Mhatre is yet to make his professional T20 debut. If that comes in the IPL, the Mumbai youngster will join a handful of players who have done so before. A notable player to do so recently was Mumbai Indians youngster from Kerala, Vignesh Puthur.

