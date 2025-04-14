Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 30 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match no. 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

LSG won their last match against Gujarat Titans by six wickets. Out of the six matches they have played so far, they have won four and lost two.

Chennai Super Kings lost their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. After winning their first game of the season, they have now faced five straight losses.

LSG vs CHE IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran is in the form of his life this season. He has scored 349 runs in just six matches at an impressive average of 69.80. He already has four half-centuries to his name and is striking at a brilliant rate of 215.43. As he has been scoring in almost every match, he can be a strong captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram has also found good form and is scoring runs consistently. He has made 202 runs in six matches so far, including two fifties, along with scores of 47 and 28. With his steady performances, he could be a good option for captain or vice-captain in your fantasy team.

Noor Ahmad (CHE)

The only player who has consistently performed well for CSK this season is Noor Ahmad. He has taken 12 wickets in six matches and has picked up at least one wicket in every game. If you’re looking for a captaincy option from CSK, Noor Ahmad is the best choice based on current form.

LSG vs CHE IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Digvesh Rathi (LSG)

Digvesh Rathi can be a smart differential pick for this match, as he has only been picked by 40.12% of fantasy teams. He has taken 8 wickets in six matches so far and has managed to take at least one wicket in every game, showing great consistency.

Avesh Khan (LSG)

Avesh Khan can also be a good differential pick for this match. He has taken 4 wickets in 5 matches so far. Except for the second match, he has picked up at least one wicket in every game. If he gets a wicket or two in the upcoming match, he can earn you some valuable fantasy points.

LSG vs CHE IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Abdul Samad (LSG)

Abdul Samad can be avoided for this matches as he bats lower down the order.

LSG vs CHE IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction.

