IPL 2025 Robot dog
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

IPL 2025 Introduces a Robot Dog as Part of Broadcast Team, DC and MI Players Greet the ‘Newest Member’ [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The IPL has introduced new technology over the years.

IPL 2025 Robot dog

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known to have introduced new technology over the years in a bid to engage the game of cricket with fans and make it more exciting.

IPL 2025 introduces a robot dog

The latest such technology is that of a robot dog. The official “X” account of the IPL uploaded a video of the robot dog on Sunday. In the video, he robot dog greeted some of the players of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, including Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya. Kya hai yeh?” (What is this?),” Axar asked n seeing the robot dog.

“What type of dog it is?,” questioned England pacer Reece Topley, who plays for Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya greeted the robot dog by affectionately calling him a “good boy”. Cricket commentator Danny Morrison went through some of the features of the robot dog, that includes a broadcast camera.

ALSO READ:

Morrison hoped that this development would take cricket broadcasting to a new level. He even asked fans to suggest a name for the robot dog. “We want you to name our latest team member,” he said. Fans were quick to suggest their names, with one of them commenting “Willow”. A few of the other fans suggested the name “Dogesh”.

DC to host MI today

Delhi Capitals will host Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Delhi Capitals lead the IPL standings with eight points from four matches and are unbeaten in the tournament so far. Mumbai Indians are languishing in ninth place with two points from five matches.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025

