Last updated: April 13, 2025

Why Are RCB Wearing Green Jersey Away From Home in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Fixture?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

RCB have been continuing this tradition in IPL since 2011

rajat patidar krunal pandya rcb green jersey ipl 2025 rr vs rcb

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have walked on to the pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Sunday in green jersey with a touch of blue and gold.

RCB have been sporting that jersey since 2011 as part of their ‘Go Green’ initiative where the team would sport green jerseys fully made out of recycled materials.

RCB Continue Green Jersey Tradition In IPL 2025

At the toss, RCB has also the tradition of their captain presenting his opposite number a sapling as part of the initiative.

Even though the ‘Go Green’ tradition began at RCB’s home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, they have sported the green jersey at away games and at neutral venues.

Most notably, RCB sported the green jersey against Chennai Super Kings in 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium. The following year, they played Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi.

In 2022, they played against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which they won. Last season, RCB played at the Eden Gardens against eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders and lost by agonising margin of a single run while chasing 223.

Considering the entire competition was moved to the UAE during the pandemic, RCB will don the green jersey for the third time away from home.

RR vs RCB Form Guide

RCB began the season with two excellent wins over defending champions KKR and then beat Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk for the first time in 17 years. However, they have not won in two of the matches they played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, losing to table-toppers Delhi Capitals and second-placed Gujarat Titans.

They are currently fifth in the table with six points from three wins and two losses and a Net Run Rate of 0.539.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are the unpredictables of IPL 2025 with three losses and two wins. They edged past a woefully out-of-form CSK by six runs and then comprehensively beat Punjab Kings 50 runs at their home ground. Sanju Samson’s side will be playing at their usual home venue of Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur for the first time in IPL 2025.

