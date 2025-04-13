News
Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 comeback for India
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

‘Hopefully Back for India’: Rajasthan Royals Star Looks To Use IPL 2025 Platform To Push For a Spot in India Squad

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He has played nine T20Is and one ODI for India.

Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 comeback for India

Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag is aiming to perform well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to make a comeback in the national squad. He made his India debut on July 6, 2024, in the T20I series against Zimbabwe. He played nine T20Is and one ODI before a shoulder injury changed the scheme of things.

“Really special, dreaming of it since I was a kid, you can see the smile on my face. Just trying to have another good IPL season and hopefully get back in India colours soon,” he stated.

Riyan Parag In IPL 2025

The 23-year-old acknowledged his stats in the previous season. He scored 573 runs in 14 innings with an average of 52.09. His highest score of 84 not out in 45 balls came against Delhi Capitals, which helped RR to win the match by 12 runs. The right-handed batter revealed that he is looking for the same in this season too. He scored 135 runs in five matches this season so far.

“Last year, everything came together collectively. Trying to do the same this year, gotten a lot of starts, just trying to convert those starts into big innings,” he said.

The Assam youngster led the side in their first three matches of the IPL 2025. Sanju Samson, the usual skipper of RR, played those games as an impact player due to a finger injury that restricted him from his wicket-keeping duties. The team won one out of three matches under Parag’s leadership. There has also been a change in his batting position. He is back at No.4 after coming in at a spot above in the initial games.

“I was 3 for the first two games, I am back at No. 4 now. I’ve been playing at 4 for the last three games. I think that’s gonna be the same for the next few games and the rest of the season. I’m back at my happy place, I hope to contribute a little bit more with the bat and see how it goes,” added Parag.

ALSO READ:

Home Conditions For Rajasthan Royals

The Royals are playing their first home match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Parag revealed that the wicket in Jaipur is not a high-scoring one. He opined that the track has low bounce and the batters have to work hard to get among the runs.

“The wicket’s a little different. We’ve been seeing all these 240-260 high-scores where the wickets are pretty flat and the bounce is pretty consistent. Here, it’s a little different, the bounce is a little low, you’ve got to work for your runs, hit a lot of boundaries, run a lot of twos and then once you do that, then you are set, the big shots come in,” stressed Parag.

The news from the centre is that RCB won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

