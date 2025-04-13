News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Devdutt Padikkal has not been named in RCB playing XI in the fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

Why Is Devdutt Padikkal Not in RCB Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

While the captain Rajat Patidar has announced an unchanged team, RCB don’t have Devdutt Padikkal in their playing XI.

Devdutt Padikkal has not been named in RCB playing XI in the fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025.

After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have opted to field first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. While the captain Rajat Patidar has announced an unchanged team, RCB don’t have Devdutt Padikkal in their playing XI.

While most batting is the same, the team sheet has Rajat Patidar at No.3, with Suyash Sharma in the XI. However, Padikkal has been named in the impact players’ list, which suggests he can come in as a batter in the second innings.

Since RCB are bowling first, they have given themselves a cushion by slotting an additional bowler in the XI. Suyash will likely go out in the second innings, and Padikkal will replace him to bat at No.3 after RCB lose their first wicket.

ALSO READ:

He has played as an impact player in all five innings in IPL 2025, and the trend should continue in this latest fixture. RCB have Jacob Bethell and Manoj Bhandage as other substitute options, but they are unlikely to topple Padikkal during the second dig.

Devdutt Padikkal has blown hot and cold in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shown ample trust in Devdutt Padikkal, for they have played him at No.3 in every game. However, he has blown hot and cold with the willow, impressing only in patches.

The southpaw has 79 runs at an average of 15.80 and a strike rate of 138.59 in five innings, with a best of 37. His scores in five outings read – 10, 27, 4, 37, & 1, suggesting he has failed to get going, and when he has got starts, Padikkal hasn’t converted them into big scores.

However, RCB won’t mind those cameos as long as he doesn’t waste balls since he also bats in the powerplay. He showed real signs of struggle only in the previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC), where he scored only a solitary run in eight deliveries.

The biggest reason to play him is that he provides an LHB dimension in an otherwise RHB-heavy batting unit. Hence, Padikkal must step up more consistently in the remaining games, especially now that the tournament is reaching a crucial phase.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Devdutt Padikkal
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RR vs RCB

Related posts

Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 comeback for India

‘Hopefully Back for India’: Rajasthan Royals Star Looks To Use IPL 2025 Platform To Push For a Spot in India Squad

He has played nine T20Is and one ODI for India.
4:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
csk vs kkr ipl 2025 shivam dube harshit rana

KKR Latch On To Social Media Trend, Troll CSK With Cheeky Post After IPL 2025 Win

CSK suffered a fifth-straight loss in IPL 2025 against KKR
4:09 pm
Samarnath Soory
We look at three players that Punjab Kings (PBKS) can sign as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson in IPL 2025.

3 Players Who Can Replace Injured Lockie Ferguson at Punjab Kings Ft. Former CSK Pacer

Ferguson pulled up before delivering the third ball of his spell and was seen holding his left leg below the hip.
3:57 pm
Darpan Jain
Who Is Wanindu Hasaranga Replacing in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI Against RCB in IPL 2025?

Who Is Wanindu Hasaranga Replacing in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI Against RCB in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by RR skipper Sanju Samson during the coin toss
4:16 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
DC vs MI Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

DC vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are likely to go with the same playing XI.
3:08 pm
Sagar Paul
Shreyas Iyer after SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

‘Still Making Me Laugh’: Shreyas Iyer’s Weird Take on SRH Chase Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

They chased the mammoth total with nine balls remaining.
2:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.