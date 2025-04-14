News
mohammed amir psl 2025 qt vs lq
news
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Mohammad Amir Sledging Goes Wrong, Former CSK Player Hits Back With Pumped Up Celebration in PSL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Mohammed Amir flustered young opener Mohammed Naeem

mohammed amir psl 2025 qt vs lq

What goes around comes around. Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammed Amir has seen that happening to him after giving a young batter a mouthful during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match on Sunday.

Amir, who is playing for Quetta Gladiators, made sure he put young opener Mohammed Naeem on his toes by constantly sledging him in Sunday’s match against Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi. Amir foxed the 26-year-old with a slower ball in his first over and made a gesture as if to say ‘You can’t do that.’

Mohammed Amir’s Sledging Results In Loss In PSL 2025

That seemed to have fired up the rest of the Lahore team as they went after Quetta’s bowling and chiefly targeted Amir. The left-arm pacer ended up conceding 46 from his four overs and went wicketless.

Naeem’s opening partner Fakhar Zaman scored 67 off 39 balls while Abdullah Shafique and Daryl Mitchell scored matching 37 runs while Sam Billings clobbered 51 not out in just 19 balls to take Lahore to 219/6 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ:

In reply, Quetta managed only 140 runs after Bangladesh leg-spinner claimed 3-31 while the Afridi duo Shaheen and Asif claimed two wickets apiece. Throughout the second innings as Quetta’s wickets tumbled, the celebrations of Lahore players were animated.

After the match, Daryl Mitchell explained it, saying Amir’s sledging a newbie really fired up the seniors.

“Great win but the moment they sledged our young guy playing just his second game it pumped up all the senior boys. This is what we play for as a team,” Mitchell said.

Amir Gets Babar Azam’s Wicket Previously

Despite the big loss in return of few choice words directed at a young batter, Amir had tasted success in the previous game against Peshawar Zalmi by setting up a first over wicket of star batter Babar Azam.

Amir kept going after Babar’s young opener Saim Ayub with a barrage of words with every ball and conceded three runs. Then he got the ball to swing into Babar who tried to loft it through covers but hit straight to Rilee Rossouw at short cover. Quetta had won that game by 80 runs.

Quetta Gladiators will next face off against Karachi Kings on Friday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Daryl Mitchell
Lahore Qalandars
Mohammad Amir
PSL 2025
Quetta Gladiators

