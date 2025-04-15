MS Dhoni Spotted Limping After Sealing A Win vs LSG To Revive CSK IPL 2025 Campaign

Dhoni played a captain's innings of 26 not out off 11 balls

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have gone through a lot in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They lost three in a row for the first time ever at their fortress Chepauk. They lost to their bitter-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the first time in 17 years. They lost five matches in a row for the first time in their history.

On top of that, they lost their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad due to an elbow injury. However, there was a silver lining as captaincy was taken over by fan favourite MS Dhoni.

Injury Scare For MS Dhoni After LSG vs CSK Clash?

Even though they lost the match against Kolkata Knight Riders where they slumped to their lowest-ever at their home ground when they finished 20 overs at 103/9.

However, Dhoni put a smile back on to CSK’s supporters as he guided them to a five-wicket victory against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. The 43-year-old ‘uncapped’ player’s knock of 26 not out off 11 balls helped CSK pull off a tight chase of 167 to make it two wins for the season.

The hopes for a revival might be in jeopardy as Dhoni was seen limping as the CSK players walked out after the match in Lucknow. Even though the CSK skipper didn’t look in pain, the limp was apparent.

CSK will hope it’s not a major issue as it would further take their season to an even worse situation than it already is in. The five-time champions of IPL are still bottom of the table behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK’s Struggles With The Bat In IPL 2025

The constant changes to their playing XI even when there were in-form players as well as a messed up batting strategy had hurt CSK this season. Head coach Stephen Fleming had also been honest about Dhoni being unable to bat for 10 overs like before and had also said before the LSG game that the former Indian captain has no ‘magic wand’ to turn things around.

They will travel to Mumbai next week for the return leg against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

