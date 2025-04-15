When Will Mayank Yadav Play For LSG In IPL 2025?

Mayank Yadav was unavailable for the earlier parts of IPL 2025

After enduring a torrid start to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2015 riddled with injuries, Lucknow Super Giants received a big boost as young pace sensation Mayank Yadav is all set to play in their next game against Rajasthan Royals, according to a report by Sports Tak.

Mayank had suffered a back injury and has been out of action since October last year. The 22-year-old impressed in his first IPL season last season with his raw pace which led to his international debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh that same month he got injured.

“His reports are fine and he will be given green signal by this evening (April 14) officially. In all likelihood, Mayank to join sqaud tomorrow (April 15). His availability for the matches for LSG will be decided by the coaches based on the practice sessions,” a source told Sports Tak.

Mayank Yadav’s To Play RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

The youngster played four matches for LSG last season and claimed seven wickets in total. He managed to break the 150 kmph barrier multiple times which has fast-tracked his ascension to international cricket.

The Delhi pacer was unable to play a single match in the 2024-25 domestic season as he was recovering from his serious injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. At the beginning of the season, LSG head coach Justin Langer had said that Mayank was 90-95% fit which raised hopes for his faster return.

However, the medical team at the Centre of Excellence had given the green signal for Mayank to join the LSG camp on Tuesday, a day after their five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG Endure Storm Despite Injuries

LSG under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy have endured the early storm despite a glut of injuries to their all-Indian pace attack. The likes of Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Mohsin Khan and Mayank were all injured before the first match of the season. Mohsin was also ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an ACL tear as LSG brought in Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur as his replacement.

Avesh and Akash Deep returned soon enough, but impressive batting performances and economical spells from spinner Digvesh Rathi made sure LSG kept winning despite missing their key players. They are currently fourth in the table with four wins and three losses.

