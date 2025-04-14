News
Star LSG Pacer Set To Return From Injury; Will Make Comeback Against THIS Team in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Star LSG Pacer Set To Return From Injury; Will Make Comeback Against THIS Team in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024.

Star LSG Pacer Set To Return From Injury; Will Make Comeback Against THIS Team in IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have gained a massive boost for the remaining season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Their star pacer Mayank Yadav is set to return from injury. The bowler was recovering from a back injury when he hit his toe on the bed to further delay his comeback.

He might replace Akash Deep in the LSG playing XI. The team may use him as an impact player.

When Will Mayank Yadav Return?

The 22-year-old is likely to play the match against Rajasthan Royals on April 19. The BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru has provided clearance to Mayank to participate in the T20 league.

Last season, Mayank made the headlines by bowling two fastest deliveries. He clocked 155.8 km/h against the Punjab Kings on his IPL debut. In his second match, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he broke his own record while bowling fiercely at 156.7 km/h.

LSO READ:

According to a Sports Tak report, the bowler will receive the official clearance evening. He will join the LSG squad tomorrow. His match participation will be decided by the coaches and officials of the team.

“His reports are fine and he will be given green signal by this evening (April 14) officially. In all likelihood, Mayank to join sqaud tomorrow (April 15). His availability for the matches for LSG will be decided by the coaches based on the practice sessions,” said a source to Sports Tak.

LSG in IPL 2025

The Rishabh Pant-led side started their season with just one win in the first three matches. However, they turned things around to win all of their next three matches. However, skipper Pant’s form with the willow is a huge concern for the franchise. The wicketkeeper-batter has managed to score only 40 runs in his five innings so far.

With four victories in six matches, the LSG are currently in the fourth position on the IPL 2025 points table. They will play against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium tonight.

IPL 2025
LSG
LSG vs CSK
LSG vs RR
Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Yadav

