Why the Next 10 Days Are Crucial For Mumbai Indians, CSK, and SRH in IPL 2025?

All three teams are in the second half of the points table.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is soon going to enter its second half as 30 matches have already been played in this 74-game-long T20 tournament. The five-time title-winners Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have endured a rough start to their campaign so far, along with the IPL 2024 runner-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The next 10 days are going to be crucial for them in terms of their qualification scenarios for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

All these teams are currently in the bottom half of the IPL 2025 points table. They will play against each other during their next three matches of the IPL 2025. Based on their positions in the points table, one of them might be eliminated or close to elimination by the end of these four crucial matches.

MI Playoffs Chances in IPL 2025

📊 Quick Take – MI Playoffs Chances (Updated April 14)

✅ Points: 4 from 6 matches

🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 5 from remaining 8

📉 NRR: +0.104

🔮 Playoff Chance: Slim – MI are among the bottom four teams and must win consistently to stay alive

After a disastrous campaign in the IPL 2024, MI failed to turn things around in this season. There was a lot of buzz regarding the sudden shift of captaincy from their five-time title-winning skipper Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya. However, they finished the last season in the bottom place.

In this season, they have registered only two wins out of six matches so far. After losing two on the trot in their initial matches, MI thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first home match at the Wankhede. They registered a massive eight-wicket victory over the defending champions with more than seven overs remaining.

But they couldn’t build on their winning momentum as they again lost the next two games facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, the Pandya-led team bounced back in their latest match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The heroics of Karun Nair powered DC to 113/1 at the halfway stage while chasing 205 runs. But they made a tremendous comeback to snatch the victory from the jaws of defeat. They also broke the Capitals’ unbeaten streak.

MI have to win at least five out of their eight upcoming matches to be alive in the IPL 2025 playoffs race. They will face SRH twice and CSK in their recent fixtures.

Recent Matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad (17 Apr) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Chennai Super Kings (20 Apr) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Sunrisers Hyderabad (23 Apr): Yet to play

CSK Playoffs Chances in IPL 2025

📊 Quick Take – CSK Playoffs Chances (Updated April 14)

✅ Points: 4 from 7 matches

🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 5 from remaining 7

📉 NRR: -1.276

🔮 Playoff Chance: Slim – CSK need to be on a winning streak to keep their playoff hopes alive

Another five-time title-winners, CSK, got a struggling start to their tournament. After their IPL 2025 opener win over the arch-rivals MI, the Men in Yellow took six matches to earn their second victory. They have also been handed a setback in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury. The batter is ruled out of the entire edition due to an elbow fracture. The former CSK captain and the five-time title-winner, MS Dhoni, once again donned the captain’s hat for the remaining season.

Before their recent five-wicket win over LSG, their three huge losses in home matches decreased their net run rate to a negative. CSK lost three consecutive matches (against RCB, DC, and KKR) in Chepauk for the first time in IPL history

They have to manage at least four wins out of their next seven matches to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Dhoni and Co. will take on fellow bottom-positioned teams MI and SRH in their upcoming fixtures.

Recent Matches

Mumbai Indians (20 Apr)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (25 Apr)

ALSO READ:

SRH Playoffs Chances in IPL 2025

📊 Quick Take – SRH Playoffs Chances (Updated April 14)

✅ Points: 4 from 6 matches

🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 5 from remaining 8

📉 NRR: -1.245

🔮 Playoff Chance: Slim – SRH needs to win most of their matches convincingly to improve NRR

Last year’s runner-up SRH have not been able to replicate their swashbuckling batting approach this season. The Pat Cummins-led team started their season with a smashing 44-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, they couldn’t carry their winning streak and lost four consecutive matches.

Though the Sunrisers bounced back in their previous game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), their bowling department will continue to be a challenge. Their batters have been the main reason for their two wins in the IPL 2025 so far. Their bowling department, including veteran Mohammad Shami and Harshal Patel, need to take responsibility to be active in the run for the playoffs qualification.

They also have to win at least five out of their eight upcoming matches, alike MI, to be alive in the IPL 2025 playoffs run. The team will square off against MI twice and CSK in their upcoming fixtures.

Recent Matches

Mumbai Indians (17 Apr) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Chennai Super Kings (20 Apr) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Mumbai Indians (23 Apr): Yet to play

IPL 2025 Points Table

MI, CSK, and SRH are positioned in seventh, 10th, and ninth place in the IPL 2025 points table, respectively. All of them are required to win most of their upcoming matches to keep their qualification chances alive. Moreover, they need to win the games by big margins to improve their net run rate.

*points table updated till April 14, 2025

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 8 +1.081 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 0 0 8 +0.899 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.672 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.086 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.803 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.065 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 4 +0.104 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.838 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.245 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.276

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.