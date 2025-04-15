News
[WATCH] Harshit Rana Sends Back Former KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer for Two-Ball Duck During PBKS Clash in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 15, 2025

[WATCH] Harshit Rana Sends Back Former KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer for Two-Ball Duck During PBKS Clash in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Ramandeep Singh completed a superb catch inches from the ground

[WATCH] Harshit Rana Sends Back Former KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer for Two-Ball Duck During PBKS Clash in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana dismissed former franchise skipper Shreyas Iyer cheaply during the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Rana, who was introduced in the fourth over, struck on just his second ball to remove PBKS sensation Priyansh Arya first. Shreyas Iyer next walked in but could only last a couple of balls as Harshit Rana made a dent again.

It was a short delivery wide outside off and Shreyas took the bait and lashed a cut in the air towards deep third. However, it failed to find the gap or travel the distance as Ramandeep came sprinting in and dived forward to complete a superb catch inches from the ground.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer fails to deliver, PBKS in early trouble

Speaking about the PBKS vs KKR match, the home side got off to a flying start from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya but they failed to capitalise on it.

Harshit Rana put PBKS on the backfoot with his double wicket over where he got Priyansh and Shreyas. Following that, the Punjab outfit failed to stop the KKR bowlers as they lost Josh Inglis in the very next over to Varun Chakravarthy.

At the time of writing this report, the PBKS scoreboard read 42 for 3 in 5.2 overs with Prabhsimran Singh and Nehal Wadhera currently batting in the middle.

PBKS will need to build a strong partnership from here if they have to rebuild the innings and put up a fighting total on the scoreboard for KKR to chase.

Related posts

IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Why the Next 10 Days Are Crucial For Mumbai Indians, CSK, and SRH in IPL 2025?

All three teams are in the second half of the points table.
8:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025

Why Is Marcus Stoinis Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against KKR?

Marcus Stoinis has played all five matches for Punjab Kings this season.
8:05 pm
Vishnu PN
Xavier Bartlett replaces Lockie Ferguson Punjab Kings vs KKR IPL 2025

Who is Replacing Lockie Ferguson in Punjab Kings Playing XI Against KKR in IPL 2025 Clash?

Another Australian was dropped from the lineup.
8:11 pm
Disha Asrani
rishabh pant ipl 2025 lsg

Former India Batter Points To A Specific Flaw In Rishabh Pant’s White-Ball Game Mastered By Virat Kohli

The LSG captain managed to score only 103 runs from seven matches in IPL 2025
7:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why Is Moeen Ali Not in KKR Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

Why Is Moeen Ali Not in KKR Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

The news was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss.
7:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘They Can Always Look At’: Former India Cricketer on How Mumbai Indians Can Use Rohit Sharma Amid His Poor Form in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma has scored just 56 runs from five matches.
6:59 pm
Vishnu PN
