[WATCH] Harshit Rana Sends Back Former KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer for Two-Ball Duck During PBKS Clash in IPL 2025

Ramandeep Singh completed a superb catch inches from the ground

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana dismissed former franchise skipper Shreyas Iyer cheaply during the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Rana, who was introduced in the fourth over, struck on just his second ball to remove PBKS sensation Priyansh Arya first. Shreyas Iyer next walked in but could only last a couple of balls as Harshit Rana made a dent again.

It was a short delivery wide outside off and Shreyas took the bait and lashed a cut in the air towards deep third. However, it failed to find the gap or travel the distance as Ramandeep came sprinting in and dived forward to complete a superb catch inches from the ground.

Shreyas Iyer fails to deliver, PBKS in early trouble

Speaking about the PBKS vs KKR match, the home side got off to a flying start from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya but they failed to capitalise on it.

Harshit Rana put PBKS on the backfoot with his double wicket over where he got Priyansh and Shreyas. Following that, the Punjab outfit failed to stop the KKR bowlers as they lost Josh Inglis in the very next over to Varun Chakravarthy.

At the time of writing this report, the PBKS scoreboard read 42 for 3 in 5.2 overs with Prabhsimran Singh and Nehal Wadhera currently batting in the middle.

PBKS will need to build a strong partnership from here if they have to rebuild the innings and put up a fighting total on the scoreboard for KKR to chase.

