Punjab Kings Coach Ricky Ponting Reveals Conversation With Yuzvendra Chahal Just Before Stunning Spell vs KKR in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off a big surprise by winning the match after scoring the lowest total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Punjab was bowled out for just 111 runs, and most people thought they would lose.

But the bowlers did really well and helped the team get one of their biggest wins in the tournament. Yuzvendra Chahal was the top performer, taking four key wickets.

Ponting Shares Pre-Match Chat with Chahal

After the match, Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting said that Chahal had a shoulder injury from the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Even though he was not fully fit, he still played and gave a strong performance to help the team win.

Ponting shared that the team had challenged Chahal a bit during the week, especially because of his shoulder injury from the last match. Before the game, Chahal went through a fitness test, and during the warm-up, Ponting personally checked on him. He looked at Chahal and asked if he was okay to play. Chahal confidently told him he was feeling completely fine and ready to go. Ponting was impressed by his response and even more by how well he bowled during the match.

“But what about [Yuzvendra] Chahal tonight! How good a spell of bowling was that? We’ve actually put it on him a bit during the week. He had a fitness test before the game today with his shoulder injury that he picked up in his last game and I grabbed him at the warm-up, looked him in the eye and said, ‘mate, are you OK?’ He said, ‘Coach, I’m 100% alright, let me out there,’ and what a spell of bowling,” Ponting said.

Chahal’s Magic Spell Shifts the Match

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Yuzvendra Chahal came in to bowl in the eighth over when KKR were looking in control at 62 for 2. But the 34 year old made an instant impact by removing KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane.

After that, he picked up the wickets of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh, shifting the game in Punjab Kings’ favour. Chahal finished his spell with 4 overs, giving away 28 runs and taking 4 wickets, playing a key role in the team’s victory.

