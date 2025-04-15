News
Punjab Kings PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 15, 2025

Top 5 Lowest Totals Successfully Defended in IPL: Punjab Kings Break Record vs KKR in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Punjab Kings created history during the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) to set a new record of lowest totals defended in the tournament.

Punjab Kings broke the record of Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, Chennai Super Kings had defended 116 against Punjab Kings in 2009, when the latter team was in their previous avatar of Kings XI Punjab.

On Tuesday, Punjab Kings were all out for 111 after opting to bat first in Mullanpur. While many would have expected Kolkata Knight Riders to have a walk in the park, the hosts had other plans as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side were all out for 95.

Lowest totals defended in IPL (Top 5)

  • 111 by Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2025
  • 116/9 by Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2009
  • 118 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 2018
  • 119/8 by Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 2009
  • 119/8 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Pune Warriors India, 2013

How Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings had won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) got off to brisk starts, but the loss of crucial wickets in the powerplay hindered Punjab Kings’ chances.

ALSO READ:

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (0) was one of them who was dismissed for low scores. Harshit Rana (3/25) was the pick of Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers.

In Kolkata Knight Riders’ chase, none of the batters apart from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) were able to get off to substantial scores. When Raghuvanshi was dismissed in the 10th over, the Knight Riders were 72/4. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/28) and Marco Jansen (3/17) turned the game around in the latter half of the chase as the visitors were dismissed for 95 runs in 15.1 overs.

