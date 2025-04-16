‘Always Available’: Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Opens Up on England Coaching Role in Future

The England cricket team is set for a transition as they recently announced a new white-ball captain in Harry Brook. On the other hand, Brendon McCullum took over as all-format coach earlier this year.

However, the Three Lions under Baz is yet to win any major tournament. They did not qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and also faced a group stage exit in the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year.

While a change in the coaching setup might be a distant discussion for England currently, Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen nonchalantly put his hat in the ring for the role too.

Speaking to Telegraph in an exclusive chat, KP said, “I’ve always been available to Rob Key. He knows that. I would still love to bat. But I absolutely love coaching and have that absolute desire and hunger to win and to try to make our players the best players they can be—mentally, technically, and physically. It’s a game-changer, because it’s very easy sitting in the commentary box and watching cricket from afar and critiquing.”

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

The Axar Patel-led side were unbeaten in the IPL 2025 season for their first four games before facing their first defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous clash.

Eyeing their maiden IPL trophy, DC made a blistering start with wins over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Currently, placed second in the points table with eight points from five games, DC will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.